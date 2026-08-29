Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Milestone With Rare Josh Allen Photo

The Buffalo Bills closed out the preseason with a perfect record. Next up, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and co. hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Allen is entering his ninth season with the Bills and his first as a new dad. Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Harper Haize.

“I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit,” the Bills star told reporters after her birth in April. “I’m very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself — in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life.”

“It’s such a blessing. I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife that’s doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here right now and be with my teammates. Special times.” While they may not be getting as much sleep as the once did, “I wouldn’t want it any other way,” he said. “It’s very rewarding.”

After Steinfeld attended Bills’ preseason finale on August 27, she celebrated some exciting personal news.

Hailee Steinfeld Commemorated the 100th Issue of Her Newsletter With a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Josh Allen

Steinfeld launched her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, just before the 2024 NFL season. She celebrated the newsletter’s 100th issue on August 28, posting a never-before-seen picture of the 2024 league MVP running around the house in a Beau Society hoodie.

One fan commented on Instagram, “Not me recognizing Josh Allen from the back in the 9th photo in 0.2 seconds.” Another person wrote, “JOSH WEARING THE BEAU HOODIE AWWW😍😍😍.” One girl wrote, “I want the hoodie Josh is wearing.”

Steinfeld wrote in Friday’s newsletter, “I’m writing this issue from a barstool at my kitchen island. Beside me is the most beautiful bouquet my family sent me and my breakfast: a big piece of funfetti cake with pink frosting. I don’t know why, but cake for breakfast seems like the perfect way to ring in Beau Society’s 100th issue!…”

“I always wanted Beau Society to be this uniquely designed space, a community that could grow with me,” she added. “And it has. You’ve been with me on film sets, press tours, and red carpets, on planes and in hotel rooms from New York City to Paris. I’ve used this letter to share precious moments from my personal life, both big and small, that didn’t feel like they fit anywhere else but make so much sense in Beau.”

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Can’t Wait for the NFL Season to Start

Earlier this month, the Steinfeld showed off pictures from a disposable camera she recently developed, including two Bills-related pics.

“The photos that came back were more than a year old, and they also reflected the passage of time,” she wrote in Beau Society. “There were pictures from a trip to Hawaii when we were a family of two, a date night bowling fiasco I’d forgotten about, and a few photos that made me excited for the fall” — football season.

She posted a photo with her best friend, Greer Gustavson, while wearing a red vintage Bills hat, a cream-colored top and bottom, with red socks.

In another picture, she shows off the view from Allen’s suite at the old Highmark Stadium. “As much as I love summer, I’m starting to get excited for fall,” she wrote alongside the photo. “You know what’s coming!!”