Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Baby News Before Bills-Raiders Game

The Buffalo Bills look to stay in the win column following their thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Instead of returning to Buffalo, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. stayed in Southern California, practicing at UC Irvine before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Fans hope to see Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, at Allegiant Stadium on October 18, especially after her viral TV debut in Los Angeles last week.

Following the primetime matchup, Steinfeld shared details and new photos from the Bills-Rams game in the More B.S. edition of her newsletter, Beau Society.

The Oscar-nominated actress also shared a sweet update on the couple’s baby girl, Harper.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Reveals Their Baby’s Favorite Toy… And It’s Homemade

Steinfeld gushed over their six-month-old’s latest milestones this week. She wrote, “Harper is now pulling herself up! Eating solids! Being so curious!”

“Her current favorite activity is riding around in her little box car. We fill a small cardboard box with blankets and pillows, prop her up inside like a little princess, and slide her across the hardwood floors. She LOVES it. The cutest thing ever. Also, all you need is a box!”

Like any new parent, Steinfeld is never not entertained by her little one. “She’s at the perfect little stage right now where everything she does feels like the funniest, cutest thing we’ve ever seen in our entire lives, and I am soaking up every single second of her,” she told Coveteur last month.

Speaking to Fox Sports Erin Andrews before the Bills-Raiders game, Allen shared a similar sentiment. “I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry,” Allen admitted. “Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this.”

Hailee Steinfeld’s New ‘Perfect Day’ Includes Josh Allen and Their Baby Girl

The “Hexed” star opened up about how much her life has changed since becoming a mom. When asked what her perfect day looks like, “A couple months ago, my answer might’ve started with sleeping in,” she told Coveteur.

“Now, there is nothing greater in the world right now to me and to my husband — I can speak for the both of us — than getting up before our baby so that we can run into her room and be there as she wakes up.

“We’re on standby waiting for her to wake up so we can go in there and get her out of her little crib and have a day with her. I’m such a homebody. I love when there’s nowhere to rush to and having a slow morning with my family. I love a good workout, some sunshine, a really good lunch, and then finishing the day off with a date night. That’s my perfect day.”