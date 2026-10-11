Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Baby Photo Before Bills-Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills look to get back into the win column after their frustrating 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

While some viewers wondered if Bills quarterback Josh Allen was secretly injured, he quickly shut down that narrative. “There’s no truth to that,” Allen told reporters. “Feeling great.”

Allen, who caught a lot of flak for his final interception against the Patriots, knows he can’t afford those kinds of stupid mistakes against the Rams.

“They present a lot of different challenges, a lot of different looks, pressure from kind of all over,” Allen told reporters this week. “It’s a tough defense to get a tail on. So yeah, we’re going to have our hands full.”

While Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, keeps a very low profile at games, there’s a good chance the Los Angeles-native attends the primetime matchup with her parents, Cheri and Pete Steinfeld, and brother, Griffin. With the Bills-Rams game kicking off in the evening, the couple’s baby girl, Harper, will not be there.

Steinfeld and the Bills star welcomed their first child together this offseason. Allen lights up when he talks about Harper, and a few days before the Bills traveled to Los Angeles, Steinfeld shared an update on their little one.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Shared Her New Milestone List for Baby Harper

In the October 9 issue of Beau Society, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a list of Harper’s latest accomplishments, along with a new photo of her little one.

Steinfeld wrote, “Life is a series of small milestones, and it’s worth celebrating them. Becoming a mom really put this into perspective for me. Harper is growing into herself so fast.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever need the little 6-month update I scribbled in my notebook this week. But having her little growth and development moments down on paper brings me a lot of comfort.”

The note revealed Harper started solids and she “loves them” so far… “everything except sweet potato.” Harper is obsessed with her two dogs, Martini and Brando, and “loves to dance/listen to music at all times.”

Hailee Steinfeld Revealed Their Baby Girl Is Already Crawling

While Allen reaches new milestones on the field, Harper keeps reaching them at home. The “Hexed” star revealed last month, “Harper is totally crawling, so hanging out with her on our living room floor has become my new favorite hobby.

“It’s like she’s saying ‘Look at me go, mom!’. Although I’m not ready to think about her talking – she’s growing so fast!”

Steinfeld shared insight into the couple’s life as new parents in a heartfelt letter to their daughter this summer. She gushed, “Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”