New Report Seems to Confirm Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Date

When the Buffalo Bills‘ organized team activities (OTAs) kicked off on May 27, quarterback Josh Allen was one of the first players to arrive.

Allen’s attendance immediately turns some heads as his wedding to actress Hailee Steinfeld is seemingly days away. While details of their big day remain private, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins revealed the famous couple planned to wed this weekend during a “Good Morning Football” appearance in March.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins said. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.” While Dawkins tried to walk back his comments earlier this week, a source told The Associated Press on May 27 that Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress plan to tie the knot “over the next two weekends.”

Organized Team Activities for the Bills run May 27-29, June 2-3, and June 5. While both Allen and Steinfeld have very busy schedules, the “Sinners” star spent last weekend in Cabo for her best friend’s bachelorette party, a new report seemed to confirm their wedding date.

Bills QB Josh Allen & Several Teammates Boarded a Flight to California ‘Ahead of His Wedding This Weekend’

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Trainwreck Sports’ Zach Sheldon posted on X, “It’s not ‘news’ but I know people are interested in this sort of thing… According to source – following morning OTA, Josh Allen and *invited* teammates will be hopping a ✈️ to California ahead of his wedding this weekend.”

Steinfeld grew up in Thousand Oaks in SoCal and Allen’s hometown is up north in Firebaugh, so a California wedding makes sense. While the exact location and expected guest count remain under wraps, a source told US Weekly in March, “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Steinfeld, 28, and Allen, 29, diligently kept their relationship under the radar after they started dating in May 2023. It wasn’t until after the league’s reigning MVP proposed to Steinfeld in November that they started sharing more about their life together with the public.

Fans can assume head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be present on the big day. During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” earlier this month, Beane joked, “Hopefully there’s good booze” at the wedding.

He also offered high praise to Allen’s future bride. “I’ll tell you what, Rich, she is as humble as they come,” Beane added. “She’s done a lot of stuff with our local women, the wives, girlfriends of the club, and I’ve heard it not only from my wife, but so many of the others, like, just how down-to-earth she is for the success she’s had.”

Bills’ Dion Dawkins Revealed His Wedding Gift to Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld

Dawkins hilariously revealed told told Rich Eisen that his present to Allen was keeping him healthy over the past seven seasons.

“Josh can walk down the aisle in one piece, and be happy that he’s walking down the aisle with all fingers and all toes,” the left tackle noted.

It’s not easy picking out gifts for Allen, who recently signed a new six-year, $330 million contract, and his movie star fiancée. Beane joked about skipping the registry after giving Allen his record-breaking new contract. “I’m going to remind my wife of that, don’t overspend.” He added with a laugh that Allen “wouldn’t even notice what I brought in with all those zeroes he’s got.”