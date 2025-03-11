The Bills Made The Right Move Not Trading For DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks are in full rebuild mode. They traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and now wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last week, Metcalf expressed his desire to leave Seattle before Smith’s trade. However, Smith was traded two days before Metcalf, indicating that the Seahawks were moving on from him.

The asking price for Metcalf from Seattle was a first-round pick and a third-round pick. Instead, the Steelers only had to give up a second-round pick to acquire him. The fact that Metcalf was traded for just a second-round pick suggests that Pittsburgh was likely the only team willing to meet that price.

If all it took was a second-round pick to acquire Metcalf, why didn’t the Buffalo Bills jump on the train? The Bills have two second-rounders, their own, and the Houston Texans from the Stefon Diggs trade last offseason.

Buffalo had all the assets to complete the trade, but it made the right decision not to pursue the 27-year-old wide receiver.

The Bills Made The Right Choice

Metcalf is a great player who has been reliable throughout his career, never missing more than two games in a season. He has also been very productive, having 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in 97 games.

But the Bills didn’t need to trade away a Day 2 pick for a receiver who just agreed to a five-year $150 million contract, an average of $33 million a season, the third highest by a receiver.

Buffalo extended wide receiver Khalil Shakir to a four-year deal worth up to $60 million. The Bills cannot function while paying two wide receivers around $45 million combined toward the salary cap and filling out an entire roster.

The Bills have many holes on defense, needing another pass rusher, linebacker, safety, and cornerback. And they didn’t need to add to a comfortable position.

Of course, the Bills could use Metcalf, but they have a luxury that many teams don’t: a top-three quarterback in Josh Allen, who makes receivers great.

When the New England Patriots were rolling with quarterback Tom Brady, they refused to spend top dollar for receivers because Brady was the answer to the success.

Allen won his first NFL MVP this past season without throwing to a true No. 1 wide receiver and was only a few plays shy of heading to a Super Bowl.

The Bills also used resources to add to wide receiver drafting Keon Coleman in the second round last year. Coleman looked promising in his rookie season, even though a few injuries tried to slow him down.

Buffalo Could Add A Cheap Veteran

Buffalo should add a veteran wide receiver to the mix, but it doesn’t have to be a superstar. It would be great if the Bills signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is expected to be released if not traded.

Kupp has not played more than 12 games in a season since 2021, which raises concerns about his health. However, he can serve as a valuable security blanket for Allen when he is on the field.

Kupp has Super Bowl experience, having won the game three seasons ago. Buffalo is looking for veteran players who can win the big game. The good news is that Kupp will be pretty cheap since he is 32 years old and nearing the end of his career.

If the Bills don’t sign Kupp, they could add a guy like Tyler Lockett, who played on many great Seahawks teams. The free agent wide receiver market offers many value options, so the Bills will have many choices.