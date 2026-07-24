Bills Projected to Make Controversial Move by Cutting Ties With 6’4″ WR

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of tough decisions when it comes down to trimming the roster to just 53 players, and one player on the cusp is wide receiver Tyrell Shavers.

Shavers never seems to be in the spotlight and is typically overshadowed by guys like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, but when Josh Allen throws the ball his way, he always seems to make plays.

After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Bills and having limited opportunities as a rookie in 2024, Shavers appeared in all 17 games in 2025 with 15 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown.

He hasn’t had much production, but with a 6’4″, 211-pound frame, Shavers has plenty of potential.

Bills Projected to Cut Ties With Tyrell Shavers Before Season

According to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, Tyrell Shavers won’t make the 53-man roster in 2026. Instead, the Bills will carry six wide receivers, including DJ Moore, Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Coleman, Skyler Bell, and Trent Sherfield.

Personally, the Bills should take the younger receiver with more potential over a veteran like Palmer or Sherfield.

Shavers had 16.3 yards per reception and zero drops in 2025. Given that he’s still just 26 years old, why not keep him on the roster over older players like Palmer/Sherfield, who are past their prime?

The Bills have two solid veterans (Moore, Shakir), so might as well mix in some youth with Coleman, Bell, and Shavers.

Bills Fans Should Be Excited With the Addition of Skyler Bell

With all the talk about whether the Bills should go out and add another wide receiver, there’s a lot of hype around fourth-round pick Skyler Bell.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had this to say about the 24-year-old from UConn:

“A two-year starter at UConn, Bell lined up both outside (61.1 percent of snaps) and inside (36.4 percent) in former offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis’ scheme. After things didn’t work out at Wisconsin, he transferred to UConn and led the Huskies in receiving the past two seasons. In 2025, he became the first consensus All-American in UConn history. He set single-season school records for catches (101) and touchdown grabs (13).

Bell has proven that he can handle a high volume of targets. He has a smooth release package and attacks the defender’s leverage to give his quarterback a window. He is natural at maintaining his play speed through route cuts and stems, and he shows a knack for finding space after the catch (averaged 8.2 yards after catch per reception in 2025). He needs to fight harder for catch space when things get crowded, but he clearly listened to the feedback that his hands needed to improve in 2025 (NFL scout: ‘He wore out the JUGS machine.’).”

The Bills have plenty to be excited about in the wide receiver room with the additions of Moore and Bell, but they should also try to keep Tyrell Shavers on the roster.