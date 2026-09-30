Carolina Panthers Urged To Trade for Former No. 3 Overall Pick

The Carolina Panthers‘ defensive unit could have been a secret weapon this year, but they’ve now lost two stars to the IR.

Not to mention their lack of consistency on the field.

Historically, the Panthers’ success is deeply rooted in their defensive production; drastic changes on defense have led to inconsistency.

Getting themselves back on track has been taxing. However, perhaps making a splash with one of the Tennessee Titans’ defensive linemen could be their answer.

Carolina Panthers Named Top Landing Spot for Titans’ Solomon Thomas

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report revealed his trade suggestions on Sept. 30, and he urged Carolina to pursue Tennessee’s 31-year-old Thomas.

When the Titans’ new head coach Robert Saleh sought to rebuild his defensive line, he brought on Thomas.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle has played around the block, but this marks his first season in Tennessee.

He previously spent four years with the San Francisco 49ers, followed by one with the Las Vegas Raiders, three with the New York Jets and another with the Dallas Cowboys.

In March 2026, he was shipped out to Tennessee.

During his 2025 campaign with the Cowboys, he appeared in 16 games and posted 27 total tackles (10 solo, 17 assisted) with one pass breakup.

So far this season, he has registered four total tackles (one solo, three assisted) through three games.

What Would Thomas Provide for the Panthers?

As Knox wrote, “Thomas is set to be a free agent in 2027, and if he isn’t going to see the field often in Tennessee, the Titans should look to cash him in. He has strong rotational value, as evidenced by the 27 tackles and three tackles for loss he recorded last season.”

Thomas certainly isn’t the shiniest defensive player in the NFL, but he would provide much-needed depth for the Panthers without significant financial risk.

Injuries have already plagued Carolina — Thomas is a realistic fit to help plug those gaps, and he’s not garnering much attention over in Tennessee; he’s been rather limited.

Instead of viewing him as the only and only key to correct the Panthers’ defensive line, he should be viewed as one important piece of the puzzle Carolina is trying to put together.

Currently 1-2 in the NFC South, while the Titans sit at 0-3 in the AFC South, the Panthers have more to offer Thomas — as he has them.

While trade rumors and predictions continue to bake, Carolina is gearing up for its Week 4 clash against the Detroit Lions (2-1) on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

This will be a home game for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.