Bears Poach Another Lions Coach, May Be Eyeing College Football Standout as OC

Ben Johnson is wasting little time assembling a coaching staff.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the newly appointed head coach of the Chicago Bears is bringing over his former colleague in Detroit, former Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, to be the Bears’ new WRs coach/assistant head coach.

A former receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Randle El has spent the last four years with the Lions and is now set to work with a talented group that includes Rome Odunze and DJ Moore.

Chicago has yet to add an offensive coordinator, but Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic put a name out there to monitor. “As we play connect the dots for Ben Johnson’s future Bears staff, here’s an OC name to think about: Jeff Nixon,” Fishbain posted on X. “Was the Dolphins RB coach when Johnson was in Miami, and spent 2024 as Syracuse’s offensive coordinator.”

A Look at Bears OC Candidate Jeff Nixon

Nixon currently serves as OC and RBs coach for the Syracuse Orange. As Fishbain noted, he has a history with Johnson from their time together with the Miami Dolphins (2012 through 2015). During that period, Nixon served as the running backs coach, while Johnson held various offensive assistant roles.

In his inaugural season at Syracuse in 2024, Nixon’s offense led the nation in passing yards (370.0), with quarterback Kyle McCord under center. The Orange were also 7th in the NCAA in total offense (467.6 yards per game).

Before his tenure at Syracuse, Nixon accumulated extensive NFL experience, primarily as a running backs coach. Notably, he served as the interim offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 following the departure of Joe Brady. As the Panthers’ RBs coach and later offensive coordinator, Nixon coached Christian McCaffrey, one of the NFL’s premier dual-threat running backs. He also coached Saquon Barkley in 2023, when he served as the New York Giants’ running backs coach.

The potential addition of Nixon aligns with Johnson’s strategy of assembling a coaching team familiar with his own offensive philosophies. Given their shared history and Nixon’s proven track record at both the collegiate and professional levels, he’s definitely one to watch as Johnson continues to assemble his staff.

Nixon Has a Diverse Coaching Background

Here’s a complete look at Nixon’s coaching résumé:

1997: Began coaching as a student assistant at Penn State University

1998: Served as the Running Backs Coach at Princeton University

1999–2002: Held the position of Running Backs Coach at Shippensburg University

2003–2005: Worked at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as the Running Backs, Tight Ends, and Special Teams Coach

2006: Joined Temple University as the Running Backs and Wide Receivers Coach

2007–2010: Entered the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as an Offensive and Special Teams Assistant

2011–2015: Appointed as the Running Backs Coach for the Miami Dolphins

2016: Took on the role of Tight Ends Coach for the San Francisco 49ers

2017–2019: Returned to college football as the Co-Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach at Baylor University

2020–2022: Rejoined the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, initially as the Running Backs Coach and later as the Assistant Head Coach for Offense

2023: Served as the Running Backs Coach for the New York Giants

2024–Present: Currently the Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach at Syracuse University

A Look at New Bears WRs Coach Antwaan Randle El

Throughout his coaching career, Randle El has been recognized for his ability to develop wide receiver talent and contribute to high-performing offenses. Randle El, a former NFL wideout and return specialist, began his coaching career in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He hasn’t been at it near as long as Nixon, but he has had incredible success since he joined the coaching ranks. Here’s a look at Randle El’s coaching history:

2019-2020: Offensive Assistant Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assisted with offensive player development, particularly with wide receivers and special teams. Helped the Buccaneers offense improve, laying groundwork for their Super Bowl-winning season.

2021-Present: Wide Receivers Coach, Detroit Lions. Played a key role in developing young wide receivers, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, who emerged as a key player for the Lions. Contributed to the Lions’ improving offense, emphasizing fundamentals and route-running.

At 45, Randle El is an exciting and promising addition for Johnson and the Bears — and they’re just getting started.