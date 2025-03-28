Bears Get Good News on Ashton Jeanty in Latest Draft Projections

The NFL draft cards shook out perfectly for the Chicago Bears last year, allowing wide receiver Rome Odunze to fall into their laps with the No. 9 overall pick, and the same thing may happen next month with regards to star running back Ashton Jeanty.

Matt Miller of ESPN released his newest mock draft on Thursday, March 27, in which he predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders will pass on Jeanty with the No. 6 pick and allow the Boise State product to slip to Chicago with the 10th selection.

This is a best-case scenario for the Bears. Jeanty can do the same things Jahmyr Gibbs did for Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit, but with more power. Jeanty is an elite contact balance runner who does not go down on first contact. He can create his own rushing lanes and has the speed to produce chunk plays. Jeanty is also a good receiving back, with 43 catches for five touchdowns in 2023 before Boise State’s offense switched to a run-heavy approach in 2024. Jeanty led the FBS with 2,750 all-purpose yards and could team with D’Andre Swift to give the Bears a fearsome run game. That, along with an interior offensive line that was bolstered with the acquisitions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and center Drew Dalman, can further aid second-year quarterback Caleb Williams‘ development.

Ashton Jeanty Predicted as NFL’s Next Star Running Back

Jeanty slipping past the Raiders may be the only good fortune that the Bears need to land the best running back in perhaps the best draft class ever at the position.

Teams don’t typically select running backs so high in the first round given the position’s traditional lack of longevity at the NFL level and the fact that the production gaps between very good backs and average ones don’t tend to be as wide as they are between players of similar ability differences at other positions.

That said, the truly elite rushers are exceptions, such as Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry — and Jeanty is arguably in that class already. As such, it is possible that if Jeanty slips past the Raiders, another team like the Dallas Cowboys could trade up to swipe him a pick or two ahead of Chicago. But the Bears’ biggest concern should remain Las Vegas deciding to draft the star RB four picks before they get the chance.

Tetairoa McMillan Alternative for Raiders in NFL Draft

Miller predicted that the Raiders will reach for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona, who may be the only player with a chance to challenge Jeanty at that spot based on Las Vegas’s needs and the talent available.

“Jeanty has been a popular pick here in mocks, but have you seen the Raiders’ wide receiver depth chart? Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly will want to run the ball, but they didn’t trade a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith to have him hand the ball off 35 times per game,” Miller wrote. “The Raiders need receivers more than running backs, and new general manager John Spytek might determine that he can wait and pick from a deep running back class later. Receiver isn’t as deep, so Las Vegas should grab McMillan, whose 6-4 frame and ability to win contested catches has won him fans around the league.”