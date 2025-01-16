Bears Get Bad News on Head Coaching Candidate Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have never been official, but some serious professional flirtation has defined the relationship stretching back to before last season.

Chicago was considering moving on from former head coach Matt Eberflus for a time leading up to Week 1, though never made that move. However, while Eberflus’s future with the franchise was in question, Johnson was among the top names to replace him and expressed interest in the opportunity.

Johnson initially planned to accept as few as two head coaching interviews, with only the Bears and New England Patriots as guaranteed teams of interest to the sought-after offensive/QB guru. And after the Pats hired their former linebacker and ex-Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to lead the sideline just days ago, Chicago and Johnson seemed almost destined for one another.

But then Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders entered the equation.

Brady, who joined on with that franchise as a minority owner last year, coaxed Johnson into accepting an interview with the team despite his former hesitancy. Johnson also spoke with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Bears have interviewed around a dozen candidates for their opening, adding the likes of Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman to their wishlist and completing an interview with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy Wednesday.

In short, the Raiders have made Johnson their top priority, while the Bears are making him work arguably too hard for it with no promise of a deal. As such, predictions have begun to come down from NFL insiders that put Johnson in the desert next season and someone else in the Windy City.

NFL Insider Predicts Ben Johnson to Land With Raiders

The primary prediction in this regard came from ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Tuesday, January 14.

This definitely would not have been the spot people picked for Johnson when this process started. But I have been told new minority owner Tom Brady has been making a personal appeal to Johnson and trying to sell him on coming to Las Vegas to build a program together with a new GM. There are major questions about who will play quarterback for the Raiders in the short and long term. But if team owner Mark Davis wants Brady to have an influence here, and Johnson is the guy Brady wants, then he and his incoming GM would likely have a long runway to build that program around whatever the QB solution ends up being.

Johnson probably won’t be conducting a second interview or accepting a job anywhere in the immediate, as the Lions prepare to host their first playoff game during the divisional round against the Washington Commanders.

Mike McCarthy Suddenly Among Top Candidates for Bears Head Coaching Position

If Johnson isn’t the guy in Chicago, it is unclear who might be.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, is probably near the top of the list. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, also a former head coach with the Miami Dolphins for three years between 2019-21, is a name fans should keep an eye on.

Chicago’s front office has cast a wide net, which makes sense to some degree but has also drawn the ire and criticism of some around the league for not being as focused as perhaps it could be.

One thing is sure, though — if the Bears want Johnson, they need to make him a priority over the next couple of weeks, particularly with Brady on the prowl.