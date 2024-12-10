Bears Risk Clash With QB Williams by Including Controversial Coach in Top-4 List

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

The Chicago Bears probably won’t hire a new head coach for at least a couple of months, but a short list has already emerged and includes some interesting names.

Dan McNeil of the Danny Mac Show reported via X on Tuesday, December 10, that Chicago’s initial wish list is just four people — two of whom are coordinators within the NFC North Division.

“Sources confirm these FOUR coaches are on the Bears’ list for HC: Ben Johnson, Brian Flores, Joe Brady, Mike Vrabel,” McNeil wrote. “They may want to talk to more candidates, but they’re targeting these four. More as soon as I get it.”

Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is an obvious choice and will probably be high on the list of candidates for every NFL team looking to make a change at the top of its coaching staff in 2025. Vrabel, a Super Bowl champion player with the New England Patriots and former head coach of the Tennessee Titans, also fits that mold.

The most interesting name on the list belongs to Flores, formerly the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and the current defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, as he represents considerable risk and reward as a head coaching candidate — particularly when it comes to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Against NFL May Have Kept Him Out of Head Coaching Positions Over Past 3 Years

Flores remains involved in a class action lawsuit alleging discriminatory employment practices against the league and several of its teams, which he initiated after the Dolphins fired him in January 2022.

His legal action hasn’t stopped Flores from working in the NFL, as he caught on as a defensive coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers for one season before joining the Vikings, for which he has served as DC for the past two years. Flores couldn’t drop the lawsuit now even if he wanted to because it is a class action filing and involves several other plaintiffs.

Several analysts have speculated that the legal proceedings have kept Flores out of head coaching interviews over the past two seasons, though no official member of any NFL front offices have ever gone on record admitting as much.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Ripped Brian Flores as ‘Terrible Person’ After 2 Years Together in Miami

Flores has also dealt with controversy surrounding his treatment of Tua Tagovailoa and the quarterback’s development when the two were together in Miami. Tagovailoa called out Flores earlier this year over their issues, comparing him directly to Mike McDaniel who succeeded Flores as head coach of the Dolphins.