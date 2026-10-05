Bears Send Clear Caleb Williams Signal With Tyson Bagent News

The Chicago Bears decided to take the opposite approach to the quarterback position this week and name Tyson Bagent the starter ahead of their contest with the Green Bay Packers, which is a move that also has clear implications for Caleb Williams and his return timeline.

Chicago started Case Keenum in Week 3 after Williams hurt his hamstring and Bagent missed most of the week of preparation in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Keenum was excellent, but Ben Johnson decided to go back to Bagent against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 4.

But that did not stop Johnson from creating subterfuge all week, which may have impacted a Jets defense that didn’t know for sure if it was facing Bagent or Keenum, and which the Bears’ dominant run game ended up steamrolling to the tune of 232 yards and two TDs on 54 carries.

Chicago technically started both quarterbacks, though Keenum is going to get the win because he fielded the first snap, even though Bagent threw all 34 of the team’s passes.

On Monday, Johnson flipped the script and flat out told the public that Bagent will start at Lambeau Field next weekend.

“Tyson will be the guy, and we’ll go forward from there,” Johnson said, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

The Bears have proven they can win with any of their quarterbacks, as each of their three victories most prominently featured a different signal-caller. But what Johnson’s decision says about Williams’ timeline is perhaps the most interesting bit of information to come out of Monday’s discourse.

Tyson Bagent’s Start Against Packers Could Be His Last Before Caleb Williams’ Return

Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. Initial projections set the QB’s rehabilitation time between three and four weeks.

The Bears could have placed Williams on the injured reserve list (IR), which would have sidelined him for a minimum of four weeks and created a roster opening for Chicago. However, the team chose not to do that, indicating that it expected Williams would be ready for action against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 at the very latest.

With his announcement on Bagent Monday, Johnson crushed any would-be speculation on both Keenum starting in Green Bay or Williams potentially returning against the Packers.

“Caleb Williams will not practice this week, per Ben Johnson, who still believes Williams is operating on a ‘week to week’ timeline as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain,” Cronin reported on social media Monday. “Johnson said Williams is doing well attacking his rehab.”

And while it is not a guarantee that Williams will be back when the Bears travel to Atlanta for a matchup on October 18, it appears likely that such is the franchise’s target date for its starting QB’s return.

Bears Favored to Beat Packers in Green Bay Even Absent Caleb Williams

Even with Bagent as QB1, the Bears are heading to Wisconsin as three-point road favorites.

It is exceedingly rare that Chicago has entered Lambeau Field as the expected winner, as that has occurred just a few times over the last three decades. That the team is doing so absent its starting quarterback says a great deal about the conditions of both franchises in 2026.

The Packers (2-2) are beset by injuries, facing a nightmare on the offensive line and in the run game, and could just as easily be winless as they are .500 heading into Week 5.

Chicago, meanwhile, continues to assert itself via a dominant run game that has insulated the offense from quarterback health and uncertainty concerns. The defense, which may be over-performing a touch, has nevertheless given up an average of just 10 points per contest in two convincing victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and Jets in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.