Bears Have Good News on Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent as NFL Season Begins

The Chicago Bears‘ quarterback situation is among the best in the NFL when the position group is fully healthy, and the signal-callers are trending that way ahead of Week 1.

Tyson Bagent missed the entire week of practice with a back injury and won’t serve as the backup quarterback against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, as he otherwise would. However, the team named Bagent the emergency QB for the contest rather than Miller Moss, who the Bears inked over the weekend.

“Tyson Bagent will be the #Bears emergency 3rd quarterback today,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported via X on Sunday, September 13. “Safety Xavier Woods is inactive.”

It is highly unlikely that Bagent will see any action in Week 1, as that would mean both Caleb Williams and Case Keenum are incapable of playing for whatever reason. However, Bagent’s status as the emergency QB is a positive sign with regards to his health and availability as QB2 sooner than later.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Soaring in Second Year With Head Coach Ben Johnson

Meanwhile, Williams has yet to miss a game in his two-year professional career, with 34 regular season starts and two starts in the playoffs to his credit.

Williams was under water in head coach Ben Johnson’s complex offensive system during their first offseason together in 2025 and for a decent portion of the early regular season last year.

However, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that the circumstances in Chicago between coach and QB have done a complete 180-degree shift since then.

“@JayGlazer on Fox just said that #Bears HC Ben Johnson is ‘all in’ on QB Caleb Williams this year,” Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron posted to X on Sunday. “So much, that they’ve been asking him to ‘pull back’ because he’s so far ahead of the rest of the offense.”

The Bears are likely to go only as far as Williams takes them this season, as the defense was deficient in several areas before injury ravaged the secondary this summer.

Bears Favored to Win First Game of Season on Road in Carolina

Chicago opens the season on the road against the Panthers as three-point favorites.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was battling a calf injury that limited him in practice this week, will play in the game.

The Bears will return to Chicago in Week 2 for a three-game home stand that starts with the Minnesota Vikings and also includes the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.