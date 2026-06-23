Bears Biggest Strength In 2025 May Become Their Biggest Concern For 2026

The Chicago Bears are entering the 2026 season with a litigation of expectations. Just one year into the Ben Johnson era, they are expected to be in full contention for a Super Bowl. While under Johnson, the team looks prepared to handle the weight of a title run, there are still questions about what could hold them back.

NFL Senior News Writer Kevin Patra outlined a case for and against each team in the NFC North to win their division. His case against Chicago addressed one obvious concern and one that may sneak up on the team next season.

Chicago Bears’ Biggest Question Marks Are On Defense

Patra’s obvious concern had to do with the defense.

“The Bears didn’t add a bookend pass rusher to play opposite Montez Sweat this offseason,” Patra pointed out.

“Unless they ink one of the aging veterans closer to training camp, Chicago will be leaning heavily on Austin Booker to continue his ascent. Likewise, in the middle of the defensive line, Chicago added just rotational players to a front that was gashed on the ground. Can 33-year-old Grady Jarrett find the fountain of youth? If not, Bears fans will point to the lack of difference-making additions on the front line this offseason.”

The Bears have been in a heavy cycle of trade rumors for defensive line help. This includes names like Maxx Crosby, Josh Sweat, Vita Vea, and Jalen Carter.

Even if they do address the front-seven, that was not Patra’s only concern on defense.

“The Bears’ defense is replacing several key contributors in the secondary,” Patra stated. “I loved the Dillon Thieneman selection in the draft, and he could immediately help fill the hole on the back end, but it’s asking a lot of a rookie safety to step in and keep forcing turnovers at the rate of the previous group. If the back end doesn’t continue to force turnovers at an insane clip, the D could flounder and could undercut the offense.”

Luckily, the Bears are walking into the season with some continuity on the defensive side of the ball. Dennis Allen is still the defensive coordinator. With his system already in place, the new pieces should get acquainted faster than if everyone were learning a whole new scheme.

These concerns for the Bears have been relatively well covered. It’s not going to catch anyone off guard if Chicago’s defensive line struggles. However, one area that Patra points out that should give fans pause is whether they can rely on their greatest strength from last season.

Bears Should Not Bank On Comeback Ability To Win Games

The ‘Cardiac Bears’ proved to be one of, if not the most, exciting teams in all of football last season. Chicago set a single-season NFL record with seven fourth-quarter comeback wins.

However, while thrilling, Patra argues that it would be unrealistic to bank on that for a second straight season.

“Of Chicago’s 11 victories, seven came via one-score tilts, including numerous late-game pull-the-rabbit-out-of-the-hat wins. Can they continue to live on the edge? A regression to the mean in a stocked division would make it hard to repeat.”

While being able to perform in the clutch is essential for a team’s success in big games, you don’t want to have to rely on it. Chicago needs to learn how not to fall behind early and strive for a heroic win. Perhaps the Bears’ biggest indicator of success next season will be if they can handle business and knock out the top contenders by simply outplaying them from the start.