Gargantuan Trade Pitch Brings Bears Back into Maxx Crosby Mix

The Chicago Bears chose not to wow the Las Vegas Raiders with a monster trade offer for Maxx Crosby in March. But if the Bears’ front office has changed its opinion in the months since the deal that was supposed to send Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens collapsed, Chicago should have another reasonable shot at landing the five-time Pro Bowler.

Hondo Carpenter of ON SI reported last week that while not imminent by any stretch, there remains a distinct possibility of the Raiders dealing Crosby either in the coming summer months or ahead of the early November trade deadline.

“There is still enormous interest in the Raiders’ superstar,” Carpenter wrote June 15. “That doesn’t mean a deal is imminent, or that the team is shopping him, or that he is asking to be moved. It is simply the reality that, with the interest there to the extent it is, it makes it a viable potential subject.”

The Ravens offered two first-round picks for Crosby in early spring, which Las Vegas accepted. However, Baltimore then backed out of the deal citing a failed physical involving Crosby’s surgically-repaired knee.

The prevailing thinking around the NFL since is that Crosby’s value has probably declined in the interim, which would explain why the Raiders haven’t aggressively shopped him as they were previously — affording time for the waves Baltimore’s decision generated around Crosby’s trade value to recede into ripples and hoping that his improving health will restore some of that value.

Maxx Crosby Could Still Cost 2 First-Round Picks in Deal

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday, June 22 became one of the first football writers to take the leap that Crosby has regained his former juice.

Knox authored a trade proposal in which the Raiders get two first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, respectively, in return for Crosby and named the Bears and Dallas Cowboys his two top landing spots.