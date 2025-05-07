Bears Insider Drops Strong Hint on Future of QB Tyson Bagent

Members of The Bagency, take note: there’s a new update on the future of quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Now heading into Year 3, the Chicago Bears‘ backup has been the topic of trade rumors for months, in part due to his previous success, and partly due to the team signing veteran QB Case Keenum this offseason. But one insider close to the team says the Bears want to re-sign Bagent.

In a May 5 appearance on ESPN 1000’s “Kap & J. Hood,” Courtney Cronin was asked if she saw a scenario in which the Bears extended Bagent. Her answer was telling.

“Even when they signed Case Keenum, the expectation is that, you know, Tyson stays quarterback two regardless,” Cronin said. “And I think we’ve known that for a while how they’ve felt about him. Even last year when they had some veterans who had a little bit more experience than him, Tyson never wavered from being QB2.”

Courtney Cronin on Whether Chicago Bears Will Ink Tyson Bagent to Contract Extension: ‘They Love Him’

Cronin explained that despite bringing in an entirely new coaching staff led by head coach Ben Johnson, Bagent remains a favorite in the locker room.

“I can’t see a scenario where they let him walk out the door,” said Cronin. “They love him. Like even this new staff — this is somebody who has defeated every single odd that’s been put against him from his Division II college career to getting onto an NFL roster in the first place.”

Cronin then dropped this nugget:

“I would say that (Bagent) would be one of the more likely extensions. I just don’t know when. … They’ve never ever toyed with the idea of putting him on the practice squad if they know somebody is going to poach him because he’s that talented and he’s started some games for them. He’s somebody they want (in Chicago).”

The Bears have several legit reasons to retain Bagent and consider a contract extension rather than trading him. An undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University, Bagent has shown tremendous poise and adaptability, stepping in as a reliable backup during the 2023 season. His rookie year, he completed 66.2% of his passes for 870 yards, three TDs and six INTs, with a passer rating of 71.9.

Financially, Bagent could offer the Bears a cost-effective solution at the backup QB position. It’s unclear what an extension might look like, but here’s a look at what some of the top and middle-of-the-road backups signed for in 2025:

What Bagent Wants Matters, Too

For the Bears, retaining Bagent makes sense because it ensures depth and continuity. His presence allows the Bears to maintain a consistent offensive approach without significant disruption if starter Caleb Williams were to miss time.

But Bagent likely has starting aspirations of his own, which he’s alluded to before.

“I’ve got ridiculous, unbelievable aspirations that go far deeper than what I’ve been able to do so far,” Bagent said in 2024, via the team’s official website. “So, I’ll sum it up like that. I’m just excited to continue to work at it and continue to get better at my craft.”

Clearly, Bagent’s potential hasn’t gone unnoticed. But whether he can develop into a starting-caliber quarterback, similar to the way former seventh-rounder Brock Purdy did, remains to be seen. If there’s a team out there who thinks he has a Purdy-esque future, the Bears will probably get some attractive trade offers.

Regardless, it sounds like the Bears are leaning more towards keeping Bagent around for years to come.