Bears Get Concerning Gervon Dexter Update Amid Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bears just got an unfortunate update on Gervon Dexter Sr. at an especially interesting time for the defensive tackle…

Dexter is dealing with a hamstring injury, according to head coach Ben Johnson, and he did not travel with the team.

This news comes just two days after NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bears have had trade discussions involving Dexter, adding that there are “multiple scenarios” in which a deal could send him to another team.

Now Dexter is dealing with an injury that could keep him off the field while those conversations are happening.

Dexter’s trade situation just got more complicated

The Chicago Bears have a legitimate reason to listen to trade offers on Gervon Dexter Sr..

The 24 year old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, meaning Chicago has to decide whether he is part of the team’s long term plans or not… He started all 17 games for Chicago last season and recorded a career high six sacks along with 44 tackles.

That makes the timing of this injury especially frustrating.

Cause a player entering a contract year needs every opportunity to show what he can do, whether that is to the team currently employing him or potential teams interested in acquiring him. Dexter now has less time to get on the field before the regular season begins.

Now that doesn’t mean the injury will kill his trade value. A minor hamstring injury is hardly enough to erase three years of NFL production. But injury concerns could make the Bears’ decision more difficult.

The Bears can’t afford to overlook their defensive line

There is another reason this situation is worth watching.

Trading Gervon Dexter Sr. would leave the Chicago Bears with less depth on a defensive line that already doesn’t look very deep.

Chicago has Grady Jarrett, Dexter, Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street, James Lynch and sixth round rookie Jordan van den Berg among its defensive tackle options.

Van den Berg’s emergence could give the Bears some confidence that they have another player capable of taking on a bigger role. But that doesn’t suddenly make losing Dexter painless.

That is where this injury could actually complicate things for Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson. The Bears may have been willing to move Dexter because they believe the return could help the roster elsewhere. But if his hamstring issue keeps him out, Chicago also loses one of its chances to see how the defensive line looks with him before making that decision.

The trade rumors aren’t going away simply because Dexter is injured. If anything, the situation is becoming more interesting.

Chicago has already shown a willingness to listen. Now the Bears have to decide whether Dexter’s value is greater as a trade chip or as a defensive tackle they keep for the 2026 season.

The hamstring injury doesn’t answer that question. It just gives the Bears one more thing to consider before making what could be a significant decision for their defensive line.