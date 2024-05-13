Bears Bring in Close Friend of Caleb Williams After Roster Tryout

John Jackson III, one of Caleb Williams’ close friends, is officially signing an undrafted rookie contract with the Chicago Bears after a successful roster tryout during the team’s two-day minicamp last weekend.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for May 13, the Bears signed six players — including Jackson — to their 90-man offseason roster after inviting more than two dozen rookies and veterans to try out for the team during their minicamp.

Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver, played with Williams at USC in 2022, but he did not have much of a role behind Jordan Addison, Tahj Washington, Brenden Rice and Mario Williams and caught just one pass for three yards. He had a more productive season after he transferred to Nevada in 2023, recording a team-high 35 receptions.

Clearly, Williams appreciated the Bears’ willingness to host his friend for a tryout. He also said he worked with Jackson ahead of time to dig into the Bears’ playbook, hoping they could show off their connection and give him his best chance of making the team.

“It’s awesome,” Williams said of Jackson’s tryout on May 10. “I’m excited for him and this opportunity. We’ve been working hard, trying to dig into the playbook and things like that because he’s in a situation where he’s coming in here trying out. Just getting in here working hard, getting after it, trying to give himself and myself the best advantage. And having a connection like that always helps.”