Bears Predicted to Trade No. 10 Pick to AFC for Monster Draft Haul

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which could net the team a new starting left tackle, a promising edge rusher or a haul in trade that turns one selection into four bites at the apple.

Former NFL GM and ESPN contributor Mike Tannenbaum published a mock draft on Tuesday, March 25, in which the Bears deal the 10th pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for pick Nos. 21, 83 and 123 in this year’s draft as well as a first-rounder in 2026.

The crux of the deal that would afford the Bears the ability to turn an 11-pick first-round swap into three more draft selections over the next two years is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders slipping to the edge of the top 10.

If I’m running the Steelers, I’m making a call to the Bears and seeing if I can move up to the No. 10 spot. This is the AFC North, after all — I need a quarterback for the long haul when I’m facing the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. The Steelers still haven’t signed a starting quarterback. Aaron Rodgers met with the team late last week, but signing him would really only address the short term. He’s 41 years old. And as of now, Rodgers is still unsigned — we can’t just assume he will definitely come to Pittsburgh. Mason Rudolph is currently the QB1. So I’m making the move to add Sanders.

Bears May Prove Biggest Beneficiary if Shedeur Sanders Slides in NFL Draft

In Tannenbaum’s scenario, the Steelers break the bank for Sanders to rise above a stretch of five years, during which they have made the playoffs four times and lost in the first round in each postseason campaign.

The kind of desperation Pittsburgh has for a quarterback is relatively unique among above-average NFL teams, and the Bears could potentially benefit to a major degree if the chips fall correctly.

Sanders could go as early as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns, while the New York Giants (No. 3), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) and New York Jets (No. 7) could all justify selecting Sanders before the Bears hit the clock.

But the Giants have now added both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, while the Raiders traded for Geno Smith and the Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency. There is a world in which Sanders slips to No. 10, and Chicago could prove the biggest beneficiary depending on the market for him from teams like the Steelers picking in the mid-to-late first round.

Moving Down in 2025 NFL Draft Makes Sense for Bears on Several Levels

The Bears’ pressing draft needs decreased significantly after an active offseason that has seen the team add three new offensive linemen and two new defensive linemen via free agency and trades.

Beyond just the QBs, draft analysts have largely maligned the entire 2025 class as subpar compared to more stacked years, which argues for the Bears moving back and potentially getting as much on-field value at lower rookie contract prices by picking more players later in the proceedings.

Chicago could look at the offensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback positions with the No. 21 pick and potentially get a player just as productive, if not more so, than the one they will select if they stay at No. 10.