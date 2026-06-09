Bears Receive Promising Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson Developments at Minicamp

The Chicago Bears opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday at Halas Hall, and Day 1 belonged to the defense.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and pass rusher Montez Sweat both returned to the spotlight on Tuesday, helping the defense dominate practice and offering a glimpse of what Chicago hopes will be a much-improved unit in 2026.

Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat are so back

Jaylon Johnson was the star. He recorded two interceptions during team drills, including one that ended a two minute drill for the first team offense.

Several reporters in attendance described him as the best player on the field. While others noted he was consistently locked in during coverage and even had impressive one on one moments against rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III.

This is the Jaylon Johnson the Bears need back. The 2025 season was a rough one for him with injuries disrupting his production as he never looked quite like himself. But Tuesday suggested that version of JJ may be in the rearview.

Montez Sweat, meanwhile, was a notable absence during the two open OTA practices earlier this offseason… But at mandatory minicamp, he wasted no time reminding everyone why he’s still the engine of this pass rush.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Sweat showed off his burst on one play in particular… Chasing Caleb Williams into the backfield for what would have been a sack. Other observers noted that Sweat generated immediate penetration and consistently looked disruptive throughout practice.

That matters more than it might seem. The Bears finished last season ranked 31st in pass rush win rate (29%) and 29th in pressure percentage (28%).

Rather than making a major offseason splash along the D line, the Chicago Bears have leaned on coaching improvements and player development. The early returns from Sweat suggest that might be working (only time will tell tho).

Other notes from Day 1

Other news for the Chicago Bears included T.J. Edwards practiced in team drills for the first time this spring after fracturing his fibula in January.

Tuesday also gave the Bears their first look at Edwards and Dayo Odeyingbo (recovering from a torn Achilles) practicing alongside the rest of the defense in team drills simultaneously.

However, Kyler Gordon, who was already dealing with a soft tissue issue, was absent again. He’d been seen doing individual drills in the first week of OTAs and hasn’t been spotted since.

Tyrique Stevenson walked off with trainers during practice, limping. D’Marco Jackson also left with an apparent injury. Both join a growing watchlist that already includes Jedrick Wills, Noah Sewell, Shemar Turner, Ruben Hyppolite II, Keyshaun Elliott, Cam Lewis, James Lynch, and Neville Gallimore.

For now, though, the biggest takeaway from Day 1 was simple: Chicago’s defensive stars looked like stars again.

It’s far too early to draw sweeping conclusions from non-padded June practices, but seeing Jaylon Johnson create turnovers and Montez Sweat generate pressure is exactly what the Bears needed to see. If both players can carry that momentum into training camp and eventually the regular season, Chicago’s defense could look much closer to the group fans expected a year ago.