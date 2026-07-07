Bears Should Consider Targeting Controversial 1st Round Pick Following Release From NFC Rival Team

The Chicago Bears look primed to take another leap in 2026. Following a year in which they won their division for the first time since 2018, they enter the upcoming season with an arguably improved roster. The biggest alterations came on the defensive side of the football, particularly in the secondary. They moved on from several notable defensive backs, including Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, and Nashon Wright.

While it can be argued that they found upgrades at both of their safety spots after signing Coby Bryant in free agency and drafting Dillon Thieneman in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it can also be argued that they didn’t find a reliable answer for Nashon Wright.

They selected Malik Muhammad out of Texas in the fourth round; however, it remains uncertain if he’ll be able to make as big of an impact as Wright did.

While perhaps not a household name among the league, Wright did collect a league-high eight individual takeaways last season.

The Bears could dive back into the free-agent pool for a more established corner, as one of the most intriguing options has become available.

Terrion Arnold Has Received Interest From Three Unnamed NFL Teams

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that cornerback Terrion Arnold cleared waivers on July 6th after being released by the Detroit Lions last week.

Arnold, the former 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has had an inauspicious start to his NFL career. He’s only played in 24 games over his first two seasons and recorded just a single interception.

Entering year three, Arnold was already poised to enter a make-or-break season before he began dealing with legal trouble.

Arnold turned himself in to the police and was arrested for felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping on June 24th.

After clearing waivers today, Arnold is still set to appear for a hearing on July 10th. This will be to see if he is required to wear a GPS tether.

While Arnold is a free agent, that doesn’t mean he’s out of hot water in court. He is still facing potential jail time and could still end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, which is reserved for players in unusual circumstances.

However, as of now, beyond his July 10th hearing, there are no other court dates scheduled. Judge Christopher C. Sabella of the Florida 13th Circuit Court granted Arnold bond on June 29th, which has allowed him to avoid further jail time while he awaits his trial.

Arnold’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, also stated that Arnold has received interest from three other NFL teams.

Could Chicago be one of those teams? Potentially…

Terrion Arnold Offers Bears Elite Upside At Defensive Back Position

While we have already seen former Lions players move over to follow Ben Johnson, they primarily come from the offensive side of the ball. However, Arnold does maintain that connection to the team as well as the upside of a former first-round pick.

The Bears led the NFL in turnover differential last season, but their coverage unit left a lot to be desired. Pro Football Focus graded the Bears’ coverage unit as the 18th-best last season.

While not in direct need of a corner, Arnold’s upside and familiarity within the division could entice Chicago to pull the trigger.