Bears Named Top Trade Suitor for NFL’s Reigning TD Leader

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears are likely looking to add a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson their feature backs — and the former being the subject of trade rumors — the Bears’ RBs room is undoubtedly in need of an upgrade. Under the leadership of first-year head coach Ben Johnson and RB coach Eric Bieniemy, there’s reason to feel some excitement about the future of that position group in particular.

One analyst threw an unexpected name into the mix for the Bears to pursue via trade: current Buffalo Bills RB1 James Cook. Noting they “could use an upgrade at RB1,” Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network named the Bears as one of three teams who would make sense as a trade partner.

“Brandon Beane has traditionally leaned on the draft to restock at running back,” Xie wrote on April 18. “Beane drafted Devin Singletary to replace LeSean McCoy, and then drafted James Cook to replace Singletary. Now, with Cook entering the last year of his rookie contract, the Bills could be poised to repeat that cycle again. In fact, it’s possible they’ve already done so after drafting Ray Davis in the fourth round last year. In the lone game that Cook missed in 2024, Davis piled up 152 scrimmage yards.”

A Quick Look at Cook’s Stats & Numbers

Cook entered the NFL as a second-round pick (63rd overall) by the Bills in the 2022 draft. In his rookie season, he rushed for 507 yards on 89 carries, averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per attempt, and added 180 receiving yards on 21 receptions with three total touchdowns.

Cook’s breakout came in 2023, where he established himself as the Bills’ featured back. He finished the year with 1,122 rushing yards on 237 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and added 44 receptions for 445 yards, scoring six total TDs. His 1,567 scrimmage yards ranked among the top for RBs that season and he became a crutch of sorts for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

In 2024, Cook topped the 1,000-yard mark again, netting 1,009 yards on the ground (4.9 YPC), along with a league-leading 16 rushing scores. He also hauled in 32 receptions for 258 receiving yards and two more scores.

Entering 2025, Cook is widely regarded as one of the league’s most versatile and productive young backs. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bills RB is still just 25, and he has made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. That’s why it’s unlikely Buffalo trades him. He’s still a huge asset a huge part of the team’s offense.

That said, Xie has a point about the way the Bills do things — they may very well draft Cook’s replacement this year. The thing is, Johnson and the Bears will likely be operating under the same mentality by drafting Swift’s.

Why Chicago Bears Likely Won’t Be Trading for RB James Cook

Johnson’s offense has always featured a dynamic run game complemented by a solid play-action game, and Cook’s ability to contribute both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield makes him an undeniable fit for this approach. And with the Bears’ focus on developing quarterback Caleb Williams, there’s no doubt having a reliable and versatile running back like Cook could alleviate pressure and provide a safety valve in the passing game.

The Bears have also been actively restructuring their offensive line with the aim of incorporating a more effective run game. They acquired guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, as well as center Drew Dalman, so change is coming to this offense in a big way. The Bears probably will trade –maybe even release Swift — but that likely won’t happen until the 2025 season ends.

So, pursuing a trade for Cook — who will be looking to get paid after the 2025 season concludes — seems like a fool’s errand for Chicago at this point. The draft is almost here, and with a bevy of young backs set to be available (Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hamption in Round 1, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson in Round 2), the Bears would be better served by snagging one of them on a rookie deal.