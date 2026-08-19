Bears Possible Suitors for Ex-Packers CB After Gordon, Stevenson Get Troubling Updates

The Chicago Bears are somewhere in the vicinity of a breaking point regarding the number of key injury concerns in the secondary, which argues for a meaningful free agency addition ahead of the regular season.

Starting nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon remains sidelined with a soft-tissue injury, while Tyrique Stevenson, the team’s second outside cornerback, hasn’t practiced in a week, according to a report from Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears on Tuesday, August 18.

“Gordon is an important part of the defense, which is why this whole ordeal is such a source of frustration. Injuries have caused him to miss everything on the calendar this year,” Patrick Flowers of Bleacher Nation wrote Tuesday. “[Head coach Ben] Johnson’s non-update ‘update’ on Tuesday featured visible frustration, and it probably goes deeper than that, especially since there is no known timeline for [Gordon’s] return.”

Furthermore, defensive back Cam Lewis kicked into a starting safety position following news that Coby Bryant will miss potentially the entire campaign after knee surgery. That pushed fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad into Gordon’s spot, where he replaced Lewis.

These developments are undercutting what was supposed to be the strength of the unit in a 4-2-5 base scheme in 2026 under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, and they argue strongly for the addition of a veteran cornerback.

Chicago finally bit the bullet and added a pass-rusher, albeit one with a long history of injury problems, when the team signed defensive end Marcus Davenport. The Bears should probably look into something similar in the secondary, and if they do, Trevon Diggs makes some sense.

However, Chicago may have to act quickly, as Diggs worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

Trevon Diggs Played Most of His Career With Dallas Cowboys Before Brief Stint With Packers Last Year

Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler (2021, 2022) and a one-time first-team All-Pro (2021). He will play the upcoming campaign, his seventh in the NFL, at 29 years old.

The former second-round pick spent almost the entirety of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, though he caught on with the Green Bay Packers late last year, playing in one regular season game and the team’s playoff contest at Soldier Field in January.

Green Bay chose not to bring Diggs back into the fold, and he remains a free agent into mid-August with a market value of $7.5 million on a one-year contract, according to Spotrac.

Trevon Diggs Has Battled Several Injury Issues Over Past 3 Seasons

Diggs has been prone to injuries of his own over the past three campaigns, during which he appeared in two games, 11 games and nine games, respectively. That totals 22 appearances across 51 possible contests.

That said, the cornerback has tallied 63 pass breakups, 20 interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive TDs in the 67 games he’s played over the course of his professional tenure.

Given the relatively late hour at which Chicago may be looking to add talent to its secondary, and the fact that Diggs has caught no significant interest from any other franchise, the Bears could potentially land him at a more team-friendly number than Spotrac’s valuation.