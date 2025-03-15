Bears Predicted to Acquire Elite Pass-Catcher After Spending Huge on O-Line

The Chicago Bears splurged at the skill positions last offseason, but this spring has been an entirely different story — at least up until now.

Chicago rebuilt the entire interior of the offensive line, trading for guards Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jonah Jackson (Los Angeles Rams) — both of whom play on significant contracts — and inked center Drew Dalman for as much as $42 million over the next three years.

After making two significant free-agent additions to the defensive line in Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, Field Yates of ESPN predicts the Bears will turn their collective eye toward a playmaker with the No. 10 pick in next month’s NFL draft — namely star Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

“Is tight end a primary need for Chicago? No. Is it easy to imagine new coach Ben Johnson dialing up some incredible concepts and play designs revolving around Warren? Oh, yes,” Yates wrote on March 10. “Offensive line would have been the clear priority for the Bears, but they totally revamped their interior by trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and then also signing center Drew Dalman. The trenches already look much better on paper. So, let’s get Warren, who is tremendous after the catch and could help quarterback Caleb Williams in a big way, into the top 10.”

Bears Can Create Dynamic TE Duo by Drafting Tyler Warren, Pairing Him With Cole Kmet

Warren, 22 years old, stands at 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 257 pounds.

The redshirt senior had a breakout campaign for the Nittany Lions last season, hauling in 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and 8 TDs. Meanwhile, Penn State earned its way to the College Football Playoff semifinals, narrowly falling to Notre Dame.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN currently ranks Warren as not just the best tight end in the 2025 draft class, but as the No. 7 overall prospect across all positions.

“Warren is super versatile,” Kiper wrote on March 5. “He can be used as a traditional in-line tight end, at H-back, at fullback, out of the slot or lined up out wide. He’s a reliable pass catcher, and once the ball is in his hands, he can break free. Warren had 700 yards after the catch this past season.”

Chicago inked tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year deal worth $50 million total that keeps him under contract through 2027. That said, investing in Warren and lining him up alongside Kmet could afford Williams potentially the best TE combo in the NFL, and Johnson a host of options in the pass game.

Rome Odunze Predicted to Play Way Into Pro Bowl Next Season

Chicago also has a potentially elite wide receiver duo in DJ Moore and second-year player Rome Odunze.

Odunze had something of a slow start last season, though he finished the campaign with 54 receptions for 734 yards and 3 TDs. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicted that Odunze will go from that level of rookie production to a Pro Bowl player in his second professional season.