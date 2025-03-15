Hi, Subscriber

Bears Predicted to Acquire Elite Pass-Catcher After Spending Huge on O-Line

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson
Getty
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles (left) with head coach Ben Johnson (right).

The Chicago Bears splurged at the skill positions last offseason, but this spring has been an entirely different story — at least up until now.

Chicago rebuilt the entire interior of the offensive line, trading for guards Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jonah Jackson (Los Angeles Rams) — both of whom play on significant contracts — and inked center Drew Dalman for as much as $42 million over the next three years.

After making two significant free-agent additions to the defensive line in Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, Field Yates of ESPN predicts the Bears will turn their collective eye toward a playmaker with the No. 10 pick in next month’s NFL draft — namely star Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

“Is tight end a primary need for Chicago? No. Is it easy to imagine new coach Ben Johnson dialing up some incredible concepts and play designs revolving around Warren? Oh, yes,” Yates wrote on March 10. “Offensive line would have been the clear priority for the Bears, but they totally revamped their interior by trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and then also signing center Drew Dalman. The trenches already look much better on paper. So, let’s get Warren, who is tremendous after the catch and could help quarterback Caleb Williams in a big way, into the top 10.”

Bears Can Create Dynamic TE Duo by Drafting Tyler Warren, Pairing Him With Cole Kmet

Tyler Warren, Penn State

GettyFormer Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Warren, 22 years old, stands at 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 257 pounds.

The redshirt senior had a breakout campaign for the Nittany Lions last season, hauling in 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and 8 TDs. Meanwhile, Penn State earned its way to the College Football Playoff semifinals, narrowly falling to Notre Dame.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN currently ranks Warren as not just the best tight end in the 2025 draft class, but as the No. 7 overall prospect across all positions.

“Warren is super versatile,” Kiper wrote on March 5. “He can be used as a traditional in-line tight end, at H-back, at fullback, out of the slot or lined up out wide. He’s a reliable pass catcher, and once the ball is in his hands, he can break free. Warren had 700 yards after the catch this past season.”

Chicago inked tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year deal worth $50 million total that keeps him under contract through 2027. That said, investing in Warren and lining him up alongside Kmet could afford Williams potentially the best TE combo in the NFL, and Johnson a host of options in the pass game.

Rome Odunze Predicted to Play Way Into Pro Bowl Next Season

Rome Odunze, Bears

GettyWide receiver Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears.

Chicago also has a potentially elite wide receiver duo in DJ Moore and second-year player Rome Odunze.

Odunze had something of a slow start last season, though he finished the campaign with 54 receptions for 734 yards and 3 TDs. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicted that Odunze will go from that level of rookie production to a Pro Bowl player in his second professional season.

“Expect both [Odunze and Williams] to have breakout sophomore seasons, with Odunze particularly primed to make a massive Year 2 leap,” Kay wrote on March 13. “Odunze will not only benefit from improvements to Williams’ protection, but also from Keenan Allen being out of the picture. … With less competition for targets and more time for his quarterback to throw, Odunze will make a Pro Bowl leap in 2025.”

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Drew Dalman's headshot D. Dalman
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Grady Jarrett's headshot G. Jarrett
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Dayo Odeyingbo's headshot D. Odeyingbo
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Bears Predicted to Acquire Elite Pass-Catcher After Spending Huge on O-Line

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x