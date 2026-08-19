Struggling AFC Squad Emerges as Trade Suitor for Bears QB Tyson Bagent

The Chicago Bears don’t have strong incentives to trade backup quarterback Tyson Bagent at this juncture, but a deal could happen as soon as a strong market develops for his services.

Bagent was at the center of several trade rumors in late February through mid-March, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles acknowledged that Chicago would consider serious offers for the 26-year-old QB. Bagent is currently under contract for the next two years at a total of $10 million, and the Bears have their franchise signal-caller in Caleb Williams, who is entering Year 3 of his NFL career.

Chicago isn’t liable to let go of Bagent for anything less than a Day 2 draft pick (Round 2 or 3), which means he probably won’t get traded anywhere that he wouldn’t be the prospective starter. One suitor potentially emerging is the Cleveland Browns, who must decide between two subpar options in Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Mina Kimes of ESPN brought up that possibility during the Tuesday, August 18 edition of her podcast after watching the Browns’ first preseason contest against the Bears.

“I can not really fathom, personally, having a strong opinion about what’s better for the Browns [between Sanders and Watson]. I think the real debate is whether they should have gone outside the building [to find a QB], or if they should still do that,” Kimes said. “Tyson Bagent, the Bears’ backup, looks better than both of them to me.”

Browns Are Somewhat Tenuous Trade Suitors for Tyson Bagent

Bagent could serve as QB1 in Cleveland in 2026 and then start the following year under center until whichever rookie quarterback the Browns select, likely in Round 1, is ready to play.

The rub is that the Bears’ price is going to be steep, especially if the Browns intend to spend their top pick in 2027 on a player they hope will be the franchise quarterback sooner than later.

Kevin Clark, also of ESPN and Kimes’ co-host Tuesday, challenged the merits of a QB trade in Cleveland.

“I don’t think any of those quarterbacks change much,” Clark responded after Kimes also floated Spencer Rattler and Anthony Richardson as options for the Browns. “And they actually might hurt, because I think the priority is on getting Arch Manning, CJ Carr, Darian Mensah, John Mateer this time next year.”

Kimes acquiesced, but pushed back noting how good Browns’ rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have already looked this offseason.

“The reason why I’m even like making this a thing is because my overwhelming reaction was like, ‘God, these receivers are fun,'” Kimes explained. “It kinda feels wasted, and I understand they’re waiting until next year. It’s just a bummer.”

Bears May Have to Wait Until Next Spring to Get Best Deal for Tyson Bagent

While the Browns do profile as a potential suitor for Bagent, it is more likely that an injury or poor play in the coming weeks and months will open up an opportunity for the Bears to maximize his value ahead of the early November trade deadline.

Teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons were possible landing spots back in the late winter/early spring. New options could include some of the franchises likely holding out for a rookie QB prospect in 2027, such as the New York Jets.

However, Chicago could end up waiting out next year’s free agency and draft processes to see where all the chips fall, then deal Bagent to one of the teams that doesn’t find its QB of the future and can be leveraged out of desperation.