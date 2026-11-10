Bengals Acquire Arnold Ebiketie From Eagles in Surprise Trade Deadline Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a surprise move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie from the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is sending a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to Philadelphia in exchange for the 27-year-old defender.

The acquisition comes as the Bengals look to bolster their defensive front following an injury to rookie pass rusher Cashius Howell, who was recently placed on injured reserve.

After weeks of speculation about whether Cincinnati would make a move, the Bengals have finally added another piece to their defense ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The deal brings an experienced edge rusher to Cincinnati at a relatively modest draft-pick cost, although Ebiketie has struggled to generate sacks during his first season in Philadelphia.

Bengals Acquire Arnold Ebiketie From Eagles Before Trade Deadline

Ebiketie joined Philadelphia during the 2026 offseason after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles signed him to a one-year, $7.3 million contract that included $4.3 million guaranteed.

Originally selected by Atlanta in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ebiketie developed into a productive rotational pass rusher during his time with the Falcons.

He recorded six sacks in both 2023 and 2024 before his production dipped to two sacks in 2025.

The former Penn State standout has appeared in all nine of Philadelphia’s games this season, recording 25 combined tackles but failing to register a sack.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ebiketie has totaled 16.5 sacks across 76 career regular-season appearances.

While his recent production has been disappointing, Cincinnati is getting a player who has previously demonstrated an ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

For Bengals fans, the fact that the team is making any move is a positive sign.

Adam Schefter noted that this is the Bengals’ first deadline day deal since acquiring Khalil Herbert in 2024.

Zac Taylor’s recent comments had also suggested the Bengals were unlikely to make a move.

The move could signal the Bengals’ willingness to add to a roster that they hope can compete for the Super Bowl.

Arnold Ebiketie Gives Bengals Much-Needed Pass-Rush Reinforcements

Cincinnati’s decision to add another edge defender comes at an important time for the team’s defensive front.

Rookie Cashius Howell suffered a wrist injury during the Bengals’ November 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans and subsequently underwent surgery.

Cincinnati placed Howell on injured reserve November 3, ruling him out for at least four games.

The second-round pick had established himself as a rotational contributor during his first NFL season, recording six tackles, five quarterback hits and one sack through seven appearances.

His absence created an immediate need for additional pass-rushing depth.

Ebiketie’s arrival could help address that problem, particularly as the Bengals prepare for a crucial stretch of their schedule.

Cincinnati improved to 6-2 with Sunday’s 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid and will now return home to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 15.

The AFC North matchup gives the Bengals another opportunity to strengthen their position in the division, although it remains unclear how quickly Ebiketie will be incorporated into the defensive rotation.

The Bengals have officially gotten involved at the deadline.

Now it will be worth monitoring if Duke Tobin and co. have any more surprises in store for Bengals fans ahead of 4 p.m.