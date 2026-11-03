Bengals Announce Crushing Injury News on Rookie Defender

The Cincinnati Bengals did well to avoid suffering a crushing upset defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, as they battled their way to a 43-36 overtime victory. However, considering how poorly the Titans have played this season, seeing them give the Bengals a run for their money is a real cause for concern.

Cincy’s defense has regressed pretty drastically after a strong start to the season, and injuries are beginning to pile up. One guy who was forced out of this game early was rookie defensive lineman Cashius Howell, and on Tuesday morning, the team announced some crushing news on his injury status moving forward.

Bengals Place Cashius Howell on Injured Reserve

The Bengals spent much of their offseason working on upgrading their defense so that it could properly complement their star-studded offense. Part of the front office’s work saw it select Cashius Howell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has quickly come in and found a role for himself with Cincy.

While he hasn’t drawn a start yet, Howell has appeared in all seven of Cincinnati’s games, racking up six tackles and a sack during his time on the field. Sure, he may be playing somewhat sparingly on defense right now, but when he has found his way onto the field, Howell has managed to flash his potential.

Howell racked up a pair of tackles against the Titans (one of which went for a loss) before he was forced off the field with a wrist injury. The ailment ended up forcing Howell to quickly undergo surgery to repair it, with a multi-week absence looming ahead of him. As a result, the Bengals made the unsurprising decision to place Howell on injured reserve ahead of their Week 9 action.

“We have placed DE Cashius Howell on the Reserve/Injured list,” the team announced in a post on X.

Bengals’ Defensive Depth is Beginning to Get Tested

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As a result of landing on injured reserve, Howell will have to miss at least the next four games for Cincinnati, which is a big blow for the team. Getting Howell snaps as a rotational piece was beginning to yield more positive results for the defensive line, so head coach Zac Taylor and company are going to have to quickly find a way to replace him for the time being.

With a 5-2 record, the Bengals are in the hunt for the top spot in a crowded AFC North division, but they will have a busy week on their hands, as they will be traveling to Spain for their Week 9 clash against the Atlanta Falcons. While their opponent only has a 3-5 record, the Falcons are a very dangerous team, so Cincy is going to have to put together a more complete performance when it returns to action in order to ensure it earns its sixth win of the year.