Zac Taylor Makes Bengals Trade Stance Clear Ahead of Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals have been linked to many different names at the NFL trade deadline. However, if you ask head coach Zac Taylor, that is simply not the case. Taylor was asked about the Bengals’ trade deadline stance three times, and he tripled down that he has no interest in adding to this team.

“No, I feel good about where we are,” said Taylor when asked if there were any areas the team might target at the NFL trade deadline.

Reports were that the team made calls for running back Jonathan Taylor. Head coach Zac Taylor said that was not the case because he liked where his team was at.

When asked what role he would have in trade deadline talks, Taylor made it clear that he is not involved.

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“That’s just that’s a bunch for everybody to talk about, but we’re good,” added Taylor later in the press conference.

Cincinnati Bengals Make Trade Deadline Stance Clear

Taylor was asked one more time if injuries would play a role in the team’s deadline stance. He tripled down and added that his sole focus is the team they are playing next week.

“No, I’m-we’re just focused on Pittsburgh right now; it’s our biggest focus,” said Taylor, putting to rest any more discussion that the team will make a deadline move.

This is notable considering where the Bengals stand and how the rest of the AFC appears to be maneuvering in the hours leading up to the trade deadline.

Bengals Are Not Interested in Buying at NFL Trade Deadline

The Bengals are in a wide-open AFC. While the AFC North is starting to narrow down, they appear to be in a battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers that will likely last through the season. They are already 0-1 against Pittsburgh and host the Steelers in Week 10. An addition in the next two days would be welcome.

The team is 6-2, but has needs that could put them over the top as a Super Bowl contender. They could find ways to improve the run game, whether it be a running back or an offensive lineman. Beyond that, all three levels of the defense have a chance to be upgraded.

More than that, they are seeing rivals active in trade talks. The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving up to favorites in the AFC after a couple of key trade deadline additions. They are improving a good roster, while the Bengals do not appear interested.

Some of this could be a way to protect his players. He does not want to call out players and then a trade does not go through, and there is resentment. At the same time, the players are mature enough to know, and other coaches say all the time, that the team is open to any move.

For Taylor to shut down talks so quickly is notable.