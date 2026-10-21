Bengals Get Major Lamar Jackson Injury Update Ahead of Ravens Showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals received a major update Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present at the start of Wednesday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jamison Hensley.

Hensley reported that backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano were warming up without Jackson.

The two-time NFL MVP has not played since suffering an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans on October 4.

His availability for Sunday’s matchup against Cincinnati remains in question.

For the Bengals, the difference between facing Jackson and Huntley could be significant.

Baltimore has already played two games without its star quarterback. And with an important divisional matchup approaching, Jackson’s absence Wednesday provides another reason to monitor his recovery closely.

Lamar Jackson Missing as Ravens Begin Bengals Preparations

Jackson’s absence comes just two days after Ravens head coach Jesse Minter suggested Wednesday could provide more clarity about the quarterback’s status.

Minter continued to describe Jackson as day-to-day during his Monday press conference.

When asked whether Jackson might practice this week, Minter responded, “Potentially.”

However, the quarterback was not among the players warming up during the portion of Wednesday’s practice observed by reporters.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Jackson will miss the entire session or Sunday’s game.

The Ravens have yet to rule him out against Cincinnati, and their official practice participation report will provide additional information.

Jackson’s injury appears to be hampering him more than expected. His status for Week 5 was always in doubt, but ESPN reported there was a realistic chance for him to return in Week 6.

Now, at the beginning of Week 7, there is still concerns surrounding Jackson’s status.

Bengals Could Face Ravens Without Two-Time MVP

Sunday’s matchup carries significant implications for an AFC North race that remains wide open.

The Ravens enter the game at 4-2, while Cincinnati is looking to make a statement coming out of its bye week.

Jackson’s availability could have a major impact on how the matchup unfolds.

Before his injury, the Ravens quarterback completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four appearances this season.

He also rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers illustrate the challenge Jackson presents to opposing defenses.

Even when a defense contains Baltimore’s passing attack, Jackson’s ability to escape pressure can turn a seemingly successful play into a major gain.

Huntley is also capable of making plays with his legs, but Jackson’s combination of athleticism, experience and explosive-play ability makes him one of the NFL’s most difficult quarterbacks to defend.

Jackson’s status will be worth monitoring closely throughout the week. Huntley has proven to be a capable backup, but Lamar offers playmaking ability that almost no one in the NFL can replicate.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will have to prepare for either scenario. Defending Jackson presents an entirely different challenge than preparing for Huntley.

The Bengals also begin practice ahead of this major AFC North showdown on Wednesday.

Lamar’s absence at practice early on Wednesday does not provide a definitive result on whether he will play this Sunday or not.

That said, it’s a potential sign that the ankle injury is lingering, and it casts at least some doubt about his availability this week.