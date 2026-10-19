On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on their AFC North division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Bengals will arrive at the Week 7 clash rested after their bye week. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens dropped their second game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, in a game that quarterback Lamar Jackson missed with an injury.

Since exiting the Ravens’ Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson has missed back-to-back games. Now, the Baltimore Ravens have issued an update on their MVP quarterback before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals Get Lamar Jackson News Ahead of Ravens Game

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec posted on X: “Minter is still putting Lamar Jackson as “day-to-day.”

Says he’ll know a lot more Wednesday. Asked if Jackson will practice this week, Minter said, “Potentially.””

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was asked whether Jackson had made progress. Minter replied “yes” but did not expand.

Meanwhile, former NFL team doctor David J. Chao said that he felt confident Jackson would miss Baltimore’s Week 6 contest, but called his availability against the Bengals a “coin flip.”

Jackson did not practice last week for the Baltimore Ravens. He was ruled out days before the team’s game against the Browns.

With Jackson absent, the Ravens started Tyler Huntley. Huntley went 19-for-31 with 165 passing yards and one touchdown during the loss.

Baltimore Ravens Without Lamar Jackson

Regarding Baltimore’s performance without Lamar Jackson in the loss against the Browns, star running back Derrick Henry said, “We just didn’t execute well enough. We couldn’t get any momentum, and [the Browns] played better [on defense] than we did [offensively] for us not to be able to move the ball like we did on that first drive. We just couldn’t get anything going. Hats off to them; they played a hell of a game.”

Of course, having Lamar Jackson in the lineup would provide a significant boost to the Ravens, and make it an even bigger challenge for the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite Minter not sounding overly optimistic about the status of Jackson, as Jackson was also day-to-day last week, oddsmakers believe the Ravens will start their MVP quarterback.

Sports Illustrated’s Peter Dewey wrote: “Now, Jackson’s status for Week 7 is up in the air, though oddsmakers have set the Ravens as three-point favorites at home in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. DraftKings Sportsbook has Baltimore set at -148 to win this game, a sign that oddsmakers are bracing for Jackson to return from his two-game absence.”

If Jackson were to miss Sunday’s game, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would make his third start this season. Huntley has started 13 games in his NFL career but has never started a regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley did start a playoff game against the Bengals in the 2022 Wild Card round, where the Bengals won 24-17. On that occasion, Huntley went 17-for-29 with 226 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Most famously, the Ravens were on Cincinnati’s goal line late in the game, with a chance to take the lead; however, Huntley fumbled and it was returned by Cincinnati 98 yards for a touchdown.