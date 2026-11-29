Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Joe Burrow picked up a little bit of an ankle injury in the team’s Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints. Burrow came up limping in the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ win. He was also seen limping to the locker room.

“A bit of an ankle thing,” Taylor said post-game.

However, Taylor made it clear that he was not concerned.

“He finished the game, so,” noted Taylor, on the severity of the injury.

Still, it is worth noting that players can finish games and get checked out later to reveal bigger issues. Still, Taylor did not make it sound like the team would be looking into the extent of the injury.

The team likely plans to treat him this week and he might appear on the injury report. However, Taylor did not make it sound like any missed time was in jeopardy.

The Bengals beat the Saints 19-9. Burrow had just 11 completions on 19 passing attempts. He had 141 yards and was sacked twice in the win over the Saints.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Banged Up in Win Over New Orleans Saints

Getty Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow entered the game in the MVP conversation. However, before the injury, the team leaned into a run-heavy game plan. They finished the game with 34 rushing attempts to 19 passing attempts.

Some of that had to do with the team taking a 9-0 lead and sitting on it in the second half. It also had to do with the team playing a game in a little bit of weather and facing a New Orleans Saints team that entered 3-7.

They have a divisional game against the Cleveland Browns next week, which is much more important to their fate in the playoffs. So they wanted to take things easy.

Burrow was not expected to have a big game and did not. Still, the injury did not play into his stats. He was healthy until the fourth quarter and the game was almost put away.

Bengals Move to 8-3 in Win Over Saints

The win is huge for the Bengals, who are not only trying to wrap up the AFC North; they are looking to claim the one seed in the conference. They moved to 8-3, which puts them one game above the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Steelers just benched their quarterback, they still have one win over the Bengals so far this season. Next week, the Bengals face the Browns, who are sitting at 6-4.

They could extend to a two-game lead over them in the AFC North. However, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are tied at 8-3 in the AFC West.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are at 8-3 in the AFC South, and all of those teams are looking up at the Buffalo Bills at 10-1. They are going to need Joe Burrow healthy to finish the season if they want any shot at the top seed in the AFC.