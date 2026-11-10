Bengals Get Encouraging Steelers Update Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a massive AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and a new report about their division rival’s trade deadline plans could be encouraging news for Joe Burrow and company.

Despite entering the week at 6-2 and sitting atop the division alongside Cincinnati, Pittsburgh reportedly isn’t interested in making a blockbuster acquisition ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are focused on acquiring depth rather than spending significant resources on an impact player.

That could be particularly interesting for Cincinnati, considering Pittsburgh’s secondary has been identified as a potential area for reinforcements.

With Burrow playing some of the best football of his career, the Bengals could benefit if their biggest divisional rival opts against making a major defensive upgrade before Sunday’s matchup.

Steelers Reportedly Unwilling to Make Major Trade Deadline Splash

In a November 9 report for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dulac detailed the Steelers’ approach to the deadline.

According to the longtime Pittsburgh reporter, the organization has little interest in parting with established players or making an expensive acquisition.

“The Steelers are not looking to overspend to acquire a player and instead are interested in building their depth for the remaining nine games,” Dulac wrote.

The report suggested that Pittsburgh could still pursue a deal before the deadline, although any acquisition would likely be for a rotational contributor rather than a major difference-maker.

Dulac identified the secondary as one possible area for improvement, with cornerback and safety among the positions Pittsburgh could address.

The Steelers traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in October, receiving a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection in return.

The Steelers have also been rumored to look for wide receiver help, especially with injuries to Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr.

Although Dulac’s reporting suggests the Steelers won’t make a blockbuster move, the possibility of a smaller defensive acquisition remains on the table.

Joe Burrow Could Benefit Ahead of Crucial Bengals-Steelers Showdown

For Cincinnati, Pittsburgh’s reluctance to make a major acquisition could represent a small advantage heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Burrow has been outstanding through eight games, completing 74% of his passes for 2,386 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Bengals quarterback has been particularly impressive during the team’s four-game winning streak, which continued with Sunday’s 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid.

Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns against Atlanta, while Ja’Marr Chase recorded 155 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Cincinnati’s passing attack has been a problem for most of its opponents this season. With a major divisional matchup directly following the trade deadline, there could be concern about your opponent making a major move.

For the Bengals, it doesn’t appear that they will have to worry about a blockbuster acquisition, according to Dulac’s report.

How everything shakes out at Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline will be worth closely monitoring. The Bengals have already made one move, adding Arnold Ebiketie from the Eagles.

The game will likely be a challenge for Cincinnati regardless, with the Steelers always providing a tough test.

The winner of Sunday’s contest will take over the lead in the AFC North, highlighting just how pivotal the matchup is.