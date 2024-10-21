The 10 Best Bengals Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

The Cincinnati Bengals have seemingly always had strong starting quarterbacks, even if they aren’t generally considered one of the historically strongest franchises in the NFL.

Unlike newer teams in the league, the Bengals have a rich history at quarterback, with six different quarterbacks generating Pro Bowl seasons in their colors, of which two were awarded an NFL MVP.

Do older, revered heads beat out the young up-and-comers? We shall see in this list of the 10 best Bengal QBs.

10. Jake Browning (2021-Present)

Seven games is all it took for Browning to win over the hearts and minds of Bengals fans. When Joe Burrow went down with a wrist injury in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Browning took over with most believing that Cincinnati’s season was effectively finished. Instead, Browning put in some excellent displays, including a 3-touchdown win against local rivals the Cleveland Browns to go a very respectable 4-3. While this was not enough to make the postseason, that can be attributed far more to the Bengals’ slow start with incumbent starter Burrow rather than any poor play from Browning.

9. Greg Cook (1969-1974)

Perhaps the biggest question mark in Bengals franchise history. Cook put together an excellent rookie season in 1969 after taking over for the injured John Stofa. The deep-ball threat set rookie records for yards per attempt and yards per completion en route to being awarded AFL Rookie of the Year. Sadly, an undiagnosed torn rotator cuff ultimately ended up putting a lid on Cook’s highly promising career after that just one year (minus a failed 1973 comeback) but those who are old enough will remember some spectacular plays from Cook’s one and only starting season as a Bengal — and indeed as a professional QB.

8. Virgil Carter (1970-1973)

Coincidentally, Cook’s subsequent replacement post-shoulder injury, Virgil Carter, also succeeds him on this list. In 1970, Carter had a strong first year as a starter followed by an excellent sophomore season in 1971, in which he led the league in completion percentage (62.2%) and threw for a then-impressive 1,624 yards in a very run-centric league. Carter was eventually replaced by the remarkable Ken Anderson, who became one of the greatest-ever Bengals, but his contribution certainly more than grants him a spot on this top 10 list.

7. Jon Kitna (2001-2005)

After winning, losing, winning-back and subsequently losing the Bengals’ starting quarterback job, Kitna’s time on the team was anything but stable. It was also not necessarily the most fruitful for the franchise, with the team going 18-28 (0.319) with Kitna at the helm. He was very much a “fine” quarterback for the Bengals in his three years starting. And there were certainly some good moments for the Central Washington alum, such as a 26 touchdown, 8-8 season in 2003.

6. Jeff Blake (1994-1999)

One of the two gap-bridgers between the careers of Boomer Esiason and Carson Palmer, along with the aforementioned Kitna, Jeff Blake’s Bengals career is really one of two halves. After being recruited into the organization as replacement for David Klinger, Blake impressed enough to win the starting job, and shined in back-to-back seasons in 1995 and 1996, earning a Pro Bowl nod in the former and going 15-16 across the two years.

Sadly, from 1997 onwards, things took a turn for the worse; Blake’s performance dropped, leading to Esiason replacing him for the final five games of the 1997, and being dropped in favor for Neil O’Donnell in 1998. Although he never made it big in Cincy, Blake certainly provided some good moments, and was an excellent stopover QB for a Bengals team that was soon to get three back-to-back bona fide franchise quarterbacks, starting with N0. 5.

5. Carson Palmer (2003-2010)

Given his pre-draft expectations and reputation, Palmer ought to be higher on this list. Some, including Palmer himself, believe the organization failed him, while others consider him to have just not played up to the standard many people thought he would reach. But make no mistake, Palmer is by no means a draft bust. A two-time Pro Bowler who completed at least 60% of his passes in all but one season, Palmer posted 20-plus touchdowns in five seasons and guided the Bengals to a 0.500 or better record in three. His departure left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths, handing a trade request at the end of the 2010 season that resulted in a half-season long holdout and culminated in him being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

4. Andy Dalton (2011-2019)

Palmer’s very capable, indeed perhaps even excellent replacement — Andy Dalton. The “Red Rifle” had enormous initial success with long-time head coach Marvin Lewis, the extent of which had not been seen since the days of Ken Anderson. Dalton became the first-ever Bengals quarterback to register winning seasons in each of their first five years, reaching the playoffs in all five. His detractors may point to his postseason record, where he failed to log a single playoff win in those five years. Regardless, the three-time Pro Bowler holds Cincinnati’s franchise record for touchdown passes thrown and brought genuine success to a previously struggling organization over his nine-year tenure.

3. Boomer Esiason (1984-1992)

Boomer Esiason, most recently of CBS’ “NFL Today” prior to his somewhat controversial departure, is one of three Bengals quarterbacks to have gotten to (but not won) the promised land — the Super Bowl. After a tough couple of years to start his career, coming out of the University of Maryland, Esiason strung together some excellent seasons in his 1985-1990 prime. During that time, he led the league in yards per attempt on two occasions and passer rating on one. However, the clear highlight of his career was his appearance in Super Bowl XXII at the end of the 1988 season, where the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy was snatched away by a 92 yard fourth-quarter drive from Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Esiason was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025.

2. Ken Anderson (1971-1986)

The man many consider to be the Bengals’ greatest ever QB — and was thought to be almost undisputedly up until recently — has every individual accolade possible. An NFL MVP; Offensive Player of the Year; 1st team All-Pro; 4 Pro Bowls; both passing yards and completions leader on multiple occasions; even the winner of the coveted Comeback Player of the Year — Ken Anderson has it all. Except, of course, a Super Bowl — where he and the Bengals lost to eventual multiple-time World Champion party poopers for Cincinnati, Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI in 1982.

1. Joe Burrow (2019-Present)

Perhaps a controversial choice, given both his youth and the short amount of games accrued in his Bengals career. But at some point, one has to trust the eye test, and no one passes it like Joe Burrow, who, ironically, feels like the reincarnation of two-time Bengal Super Bowl defeater Joe “Cool” Montana. Burrow, who has already been to a Super Bowl and is the only man not named Tom Brady to defeat All-World megastar Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, holds the franchise records in completion percentage and quarterback rating. Were it not for injuries in two out of his first four seasons in the league, he may well have a Lombardi Trophy sitting on his shelf right now.

