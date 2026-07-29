Bengals’ Joe Burrow Responds to Ja’Marr Chase Training Camp Fight

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially opened up training camp practice for the 2026 season, and it got off to a heated start.
During practice on Wednesday, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase found himself in the middle of a full-team skirmish. Chase, normally a mild-mannered star, pulled off DJ Turner II’s helmet after a play and threw it away.
WLWT reporter Jaron May posted a video of the fight that showed Chase confronting the defense following a play. Chase also flinched at cornerback Jalen Davis during the brawl.
A better look at day one’s fight.
Ja’Marr ripped off and tossed DJ’s helmet, jawed with the entire defense, and then flinched at Jalen (who for a split second squared up at WR1).@WLWT pic.twitter.com/tIa01kioZB
— Jaron May (@jaron_may) July 29, 2026
Joe Burrow Responds to Ja’Marr Chase Brawl
After practice ended, the brawl was much of what was discussed between players and the media. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow weighed in on the altercation with his star wideout and the defense.
“Whatever those guys need to get excited to get better, go ahead and do it,” Burrow said. “If you can maybe punch someone in the face in about 15 to 20 seconds and then get back and lined up, that’s probably ideal.”
It seems that the Bengals star quarterback wasn’t fazed by the situation, instead showing excitement for the buzz around the practice. Burrow has said that he’s been juiced up for the 2026 season, and based on the first practice, it’s safe to say the rest of the group is as well.
More Cincinnati Bengals Weigh in on Ja’Marr Chase Practice Incident
Davis, who was at the center of the entire situation, also weighed in on Chase.
“We’re just competing, that’s all it is. I always feel like the energy’s gotta be like that on both sides of the field. (Expletive) I hope there’s a fight every day,” Davis said.
Turner also downplayed any bad blood between the two teammates.
“Brothers fight. That’s all it is. Nothing to it,” Turner said.
Cincinnati Bengals 2026 Outlook
If this practice is any indication, the Bengals are ready for the 2026 season to start. Cincinnati has been picked by many around the league to be a real sleeper team this season.
The Bengals completely revamped the defense over the offseason, bringing in multiple veteran players to help. The big piece was the organization trading its No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
Lawrence brings new hope and energy to a Bengals defense that has been toward the bottom in recent years. The Bengals’ front office focused on adding more leaders to the locker room, and they are hopeful that this will help get them back to the playoffs.
With Burrow, Chase, and Tee Higgins still leading the charge on offense, all Cincinnati needs is for the defense to do its part. Health will also play a factor in how good the Bengals can be in 2026, but the team is hopeful for better results this year.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Responds to Ja’Marr Chase Training Camp Fight