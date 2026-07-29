Bengals’ Joe Burrow Responds to Ja’Marr Chase Training Camp Fight

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially opened up training camp practice for the 2026 season, and it got off to a heated start.

During practice on Wednesday, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase found himself in the middle of a full-team skirmish. Chase, normally a mild-mannered star, pulled off DJ Turner II’s helmet after a play and threw it away.

WLWT reporter Jaron May posted a video of the fight that showed Chase confronting the defense following a play. Chase also flinched at cornerback Jalen Davis during the brawl.

A better look at day one’s fight. Ja’Marr ripped off and tossed DJ’s helmet, jawed with the entire defense, and then flinched at Jalen (who for a split second squared up at WR1).@WLWT pic.twitter.com/tIa01kioZB — Jaron May (@jaron_may) July 29, 2026

Joe Burrow Responds to Ja’Marr Chase Brawl

After practice ended, the brawl was much of what was discussed between players and the media. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow weighed in on the altercation with his star wideout and the defense.