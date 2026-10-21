Vice President JD Vance Makes Surprise Appearance at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals had an unexpected visitor at practice on Wednesday, October 21.

Vice President JD Vance reportedly stopped by the team’s practice facility in Cincinnati after speaking at a political rally in nearby Sharonville, Ohio.

Bengals reporter Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported the visit Wednesday afternoon.

The appearance comes as Cincinnati prepares for a crucial AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25.

It’s not every day that a sitting vice president shows up at an NFL practice. And Vance’s visit brought some unusual activity to an already important day of preparations for the Bengals.

Local reporters also described heightened security surrounding the team’s facility ahead of his arrival.

JD Vance Visits Bengals Practice Following Ohio Rally

Vance was already in the Cincinnati area Wednesday for a campaign event ahead of the November midterm elections.

The vice president spoke at the Sharonville Convention Center before reportedly making his way to Bengals practice.

The rally was part of his visit to Ohio to support Republican candidates ahead of the election.

However, his appearance at the Bengals’ facility introduced a different kind of stop to Wednesday’s schedule.

Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia reported that security preparations were underway before Vance’s anticipated arrival.

According to Petraglia, security was being increased around the facility, with street closures planned in the surrounding area.

He also reported that security dogs had been inspecting the practice area.

The preparations reflected the unusual circumstances surrounding a visit from one of the nation’s highest-ranking government officials.

Vance was born in Middletown, Ohio, and has been a longtime Bengals fan.

The Bengals are preparing for a huge game in Baltimore this Sunday. Seeing one of their most high-profile fans could be a boost for the team.

Bengals Prepare for Major Ravens Showdown

The timing of Vance’s appearance is particularly interesting given the Bengals’ upcoming matchup.

There has been no shortage of interesting storylines ahead of this matchup, from the Bengals facing longtime star Trey Hendrickson for the first time as a rival to Lamar Jackson’s injury status.

These developments have already made Sunday’s game one of the more intriguing contests on Cincinnati’s schedule.

Vance’s appearance adds another unexpected storyline to the buildup.

Ultimately, the vice president’s visit won’t determine what happens on the field Sunday.

It’s certainly an interesting week to be a Bengals fan.

The team will look to turn its attention back towards the field, preparing for a Ravens team that will be hungry coming off of a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

It’s unclear what arrangements have been made for Vance other than increased security. Whether he will talk with any players or team officials is unclear at the moment.

For now, Cincinnati has plenty of work ahead of it. The Bengals will face a Baltimore team looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Cleveland, with major AFC North implications on the line.

Wednesday’s visit certainly made for an unusual afternoon at the practice facility. But come Sunday, the focus will be squarely on the field as Cincinnati looks to gain ground in the division race.