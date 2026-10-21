Ravens Defender Issues Bold Warning to Bengals About Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals could have their hands full with a familiar face when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25.

Former Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is preparing for his first game against Cincinnati since joining its division rival during the offseason.

And one of his new teammates expects a big performance.

Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson has boldly predicted that Hendrickson will record two sacks against his former team on Sunday.

“I’m calling it,” Simpson said, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The prediction adds even more intrigue to an already highly anticipated reunion.

Hendrickson spent five seasons in Cincinnati before leaving following a lengthy contract dispute. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to make a statement against the organization where he became an All-Pro.

And his Ravens teammates clearly believe he’s ready for the occasion.

Ravens Teammates Have High Expectations for Trey Hendrickson

Simpson wasn’t the only Baltimore defender discussing Hendrickson’s upcoming reunion.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell also weighed in on the emotions that can accompany facing a former team.

“If it was me, I’d be thinking, ‘I’ll make them regret it,'” Campbell said, according to Hensley.

However, Campbell made it clear that he wasn’t speaking for Hendrickson.

“But I know Trey’s just a whole different kind of guy. He keeps his cards close to his chest.”

There’s no confirmation that Hendrickson personally views Sunday’s game as an opportunity for revenge.

Still, given the circumstances surrounding Hendrickson’s departure and his former status in Cincinnati, it’s fair to wonder if there will be a little extra in this game.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was somewhat reserved in his assessment of Hendrickson in his Monday press conference.

Ahead of a heated divisional rivalry, the stakes are already high. With this additional “locker room” material, the Bengals and Ravens have yet another layer of tension heading into this game.

Trey Hendrickson Already Making Impact With Baltimore

Simpson’s prediction might sound ambitious, but Hendrickson has given his teammates reason to feel confident.

The veteran recently returned from a finger injury that sidelined him for two games.

He made an immediate impact in Baltimore’s 13-10 loss to Cleveland on October 18.

Hendrickson recorded eight quarterback pressures and a sack against the Browns.

The same report noted that his 22.7% pressure rate ranked third among qualifying edge rushers.

Those numbers are an important reminder of the challenge Cincinnati faces.

Hendrickson made a living disrupting opposing quarterbacks during his time with the Bengals.

Now, Cincinnati will have to find a way to keep him away from Burrow.

That responsibility will fall partly on Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown spent years practicing against Hendrickson and understands just how difficult the veteran can be to contain.

He recently spoke about the upcoming matchup, expressing respect for Hendrickson’s abilities and excitement about their reunion.

The two know each other’s strengths and weaknesses better than most opponents.

All eyes will be on Hendrickson in his first matchup against his former team.

Whether he delivers on his teammates’ lofty expectations or the Bengals’ offensive line is able to neutralize him could be a key factor in determining who walks out of Baltimore with a win.