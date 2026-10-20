Zac Taylor’s Trey Hendrickson Comments Add Fuel to Bengals-Ravens Rivalry

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for one of their biggest games of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25.

The AFC North rivals have plenty to play for, but this year’s matchup comes with an added layer of intrigue. Former Bengals star Trey Hendrickson will face Cincinnati for the first time since his controversial departure during the offseason.

Hendrickson left Cincinnati after a lengthy contract dispute, ultimately signing with the division rival Ravens.

When asked about preparing to face his former defensive star, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered a surprisingly reserved response.

The exchange was hardly hostile, but given Hendrickson’s history in Cincinnati, Taylor’s comments could add another layer to an already heated rivalry.

Zac Taylor Offers Reserved Response About Former Bengals Star

During his October 19 press conference, Taylor was asked about the challenges of preparing for Hendrickson after spending five seasons coaching him in Cincinnati.

The question presented an opportunity for Taylor to discuss what made Hendrickson such an important player during his Bengals tenure.

Instead, Taylor offered a brief acknowledgment before shifting his attention to Baltimore’s defense as a whole.

“He’s a good player, you know,” Taylor said before emphasizing the number of talented defenders on Baltimore’s roster and Cincinnati’s need to execute its game plan.

It wasn’t necessarily a dismissal of Hendrickson, but the response was notably impersonal given their history together.

Hendrickson was among Cincinnati’s most important players during his five seasons with the franchise, recording 61 sacks and earning four Pro Bowl selections.

He also played an important role in the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season.

Hendrickson’s relationship with the team began to deteriorate amid contract disputes. That ultimately led to him joining the division rival Ravens, a move that spurred animosity amongst Bengals fans.

Taylor hasn’t mentioned any animosity with Hendrickson personally. Still, his brief, almost dismissive comments could leave fans wondering whether Taylor shares their frustration over seeing Hendrickson in purple.

Trey Hendrickson Returns to Face Bengals After Impressive Ravens Performance

Whatever emotions surround Hendrickson’s return, the Bengals will have to account for him on the field.

The veteran pass rusher recently returned from a finger injury that kept him out of Baltimore’s previous two games.

Hendrickson recorded eight quarterback pressures and a sack in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Those eight pressures came across just 26 pass-rush matchups, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The performance provided an immediate reminder of the disruption Hendrickson can create when healthy.

The Bengals know all too well the kind of player that Hendrickson is. They know he can wreck a game by himself, and they must have a plan to slow him down.

The run game could help in that regard. While Hendrickson is an elite pass-rusher, he has struggled at times in run defense.

In general, running the ball effectively tends to slow down the pass rush, as defenders must respect both run and pass. That will be an interesting matchup as Cincinnati has struggled running the ball in 2026.

Still, Hendrickson will likely get some opportunities, and it will be up to his old teammate, Orlando Brown Jr., and the rest of the protection group to hold up.

Beyond the individual matchup, Sunday’s game carries significant AFC North implications, with Cincinnati and Baltimore among the leading contenders for the division title.

Hendrickson’s return to face his former team was always going to be a major storyline.

Taylor’s reserved comments only add to the intrigue surrounding a rivalry that hardly needed another reason to get heated.