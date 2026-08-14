Zac Taylor Sends Strong Message on Bengals’ Inability to Protect Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to come away with a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions in the first preseason game of the year.

The starters played the first few series, with quarterback Joe Burrow getting some needed reps. The team was able to hold on to get the victory despite an inconsistent effort from the offense.

The defense was a positive for the Bengals, with multiple players stepping up throughout the game. Cincinnati made it a point to bolster the defensive unit this offseason, and although it’s just the preseason, there seem to be some positives already.

Offensive Line is a Problem Again for the Bengals

While there were a lot of positives in the preseason win, there were also some negatives that the Bengals will have to address. The main one is the offensive line again failing to protect Burrow, even in the limited time on the field.

Burrow was pressured on 28.6 percent of his dropbacks last night against Detroit. This isn’t the type of performance that Cincinnati wanted to see from its offensive line, even in the preseason.

After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reflected on the inability from the group to protect the franchise star.

“It’s never fun — that’s not what we wanted to happen,” Taylor said. “But again, we’ll continue to improve.”

Taylor knows that there is work to be done, but if the Bengals want any shot to win this season, making sure that Burrow is upright will be crucial. Burrow is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, but he needs time to get rid of the ball to his playmakers.

But despite the play from the line last night, Taylor is excited to see how the offensive line continues to play.

“I think they’ve been good. They’ve been tested every single day from our defensive line,” Taylor said. “And, again, I think the competition is making everybody better on both sides of the ball.”

Burrow didn’t let the hits get to him; instead getting excited that football is back.

“You get your feet wet. That’s football. Obviously there are places that we can be better.”

Can Bengals Protect Joe Burrow in 2026?

The ongoing offensive line problem for the Bengals stems back to 2021, when the team went to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati has been attempting to provide Burrow with sufficient protection for years.

The team has felt very good about the offensive line entering the preseason. But the performance is a work in progress, with the Bengals knowing there is work to do.

Cincinnati has been gaining a lot of hype coming into the season after a strong offseason by the front office. After missing the playoffs for three straight years, the Bengals are looking to get back to being a true Super Bowl contender.

But without strong offensive line play, the Bengals’ season could be over before it starts. This unit has a lot of potential, and they could be sleepers in the AFC, but protecting Burrow will need to be at the center of everything.