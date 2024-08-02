Browns Send 8-Word Message on Adding New Running Back

The Cleveland Browns are glad D’Onta Foreman avoided a major injury after being hospitalized but are unsure when he’ll be back on the field.

Foreman was taken off the field on a stretcher and airlifted to the hospital on Thursday, August 2. During a special teams drill, he was hit with a “direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain,” per a release from the Browns.

Foreman’s X-rays and CT scans were negative, per ESPN. He’s back with the Browns and the team praised the medical staff for following protocol.

“You know, obviously very, very scary,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday, August 2. “And credit to our medical staff, you’re always being cautious there, and they followed protocols and made sure that he got great treatment right there. Saw him yesterday when he got back, was tired, so he’s getting plenty of rest, but scary. And thank God he’s okay.”

What’s unclear is when Foreman will return to the field after the injury scare.

“I don’t have a clue,” Stefanski said.

If Foreman missed some significant time, the team could pursue another back. The running back room is a little thin due to injury. Nick Chubb is still working his way back from serious knee surgery. Nyheim Hines started camp on the active/non-football injury list, stemming from a torn ACL he suffered in a jet ski accident in 2023.

“We’ll work through that,” Stefanski said about bringing in a new running back. “I’m not sure yet.”

D’Onta Foreman Could Play Key Role for Browns

Foreman is expected to fill the role that Kareem Hunt has occupied for the Browns in recent years. He’s a physical runner who can pick up the tough yards when Cleveland needs it.

Foreman has spent the last three seasons with three different teams but has remained productive. Last year, he started eight games for the Chicago Bears, rushing for 425 yards on 109 carries and scoring four touchdowns.

His best season came in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers, when he ran for 914 yards on 203 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and scoring five touchdowns. New Browns running backs coach Duce Staley is a big fan of Foreman, and if he’s healthy, he could end up playing a key role for the team.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Involved Despite Injury

The Browns are still waiting for more information on Chubb. No firm timeline has been set for his return, and he’s been working off to the side in training camp.

While Chubb has yet to work with the team, he’s still making his impact felt.

“Nick’s very involved. When he’s not practicing, he has a script in front of him, he’s reading the plays off to the young guys, keeping them engaged,” Stefanski said. “I think keeping himself engaged as well. There’s so much that you can cover from a mental standpoint, even when you’re not getting those reps. And I think Nick is making sure to make everyday count.”

When healthy, the running back discussion starts and ends with Chubb. He has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games — all with the Browns. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. If the team moves Chubb to the reserve/PUP list before then, he’ll miss the season’s first four games.