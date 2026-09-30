Browns Deliver Bad News on WR Before Hosting Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will have to chase their third straight win without veteran receiver Tylan Wallace and two key pieces of their offensive line.

Cleveland ruled out Wallace (knee), center Elgton Jenkins (concussion) and guard Teven Jenkins (back) for Thursday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wallace’s absence reaches beyond the passing game. The veteran joined Cleveland in March after five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked with Browns head coach Todd Monken and established himself as a regular special teams contributor. Monken highlighted that versatility during training camp.

“He’s just a guy that can plug and play a lot of positions and has been an upper-tier special teams player,” Monken said in August.

Now Cleveland must cover those responsibilities on a short week while making a significant change up front.

Luke Wypler will start at center in place of Elgton Jenkins. Monken said Tuesday that Wypler would get the call if Jenkins could not clear concussion protocol, with rookie Parker Brailsford expected to serve as the backup.

Teven Jenkins’ continued absence leaves Cleveland without another interior lineman against a Pittsburgh defensive front featuring T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. Jenkins is missing his fourth straight game after being ruled out shortly before the team’s opener.

Browns Get Good News on Tyson Campbell and Grant Delpit

The injury report brought better news for Cleveland’s secondary. Cornerback Tyson Campbell has no game designation and will return after missing Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury. Safety Grant Delpit also avoided a designation after appearing on the report with a shoulder injury.

Campbell’s return restores Cleveland’s starting cornerback tandem with Denzel Ward, giving defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg another experienced cover man against Aaron Rodgers.

The timing is welcome. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in Pittsburgh’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Having Campbell and Delpit available gives Cleveland more of its regular secondary for the divisional test.

Right tackle Tytus Howard also has no game designation despite a knee injury. Howard will be in focus as he tries to clean up penalty issues that plagued the Browns against the Carolina Panthers.

“It’s something I’ve got to fix,” Howard said, “because a couple times it was a drive killer.”

Browns’ Thursday Success Sets Stage for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland has made a habit of delivering on Thursday nights, even during seasons when wins have been difficult to find. The Browns have won seven consecutive Thursday night games and nine straight Thursday night games at home. Four victories over Pittsburgh are part of that home streak.

Their recent success against the Steelers extends beyond the short week. Cleveland has won four straight home meetings in the rivalry and six of the past seven, including a 13-6 victory last season.

For Deshaun Watson, Thursday offers a chance to build on consecutive wins that have moved the Browns to 2-1.

Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards against Carolina, leaving room for improvement. But he threw two touchdown passes to Harold Fannin Jr., including the late go-ahead score that helped Cleveland secure a 21-18 victory.

Beating Pittsburgh in front of a national audience would give Watson a division win and push Cleveland to 3-1.