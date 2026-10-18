Browns QB Deshaun Watson Faces Fresh Benching Calls

Deshaun Watson did little to quiet calls for Shedeur Sanders to take over as the Cleveland Browns’ starter during a miserable first half against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland managed just 46 total yards through two quarters, its lowest first-half yardage total of the season. The Browns had only 11 net passing yards, leaving an offense already under scrutiny searching for answers. The crowd let Watson and the offense hear it, booing the unit.

Head coach Todd Monken had given Watson the starting job following a competition with Sanders. He stuck with the veteran coming out of halftime against Baltimore, keeping Sanders on the sideline.

Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show suggested during the week that the Ravens matchup should carry consequences for Watson if he struggled again.

“If he’s terrible in this game, I would think about going to Shedeur Sanders for game seven,” Gerstenhaber said ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Watson was coming off another difficult outing against the New York Jets. He completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while taking eight sacks as Cleveland’s three-game winning streak ended. The loss dropped the Browns to 3-2 entering Sunday.

The opening half against Baltimore offered little reassurance that Cleveland’s passing game was getting back on track.

Shedeur Sanders Still Waiting for His Chance With Browns

Sanders entered the Ravens matchup with just one pass attempt this season, spending the opening five games behind Watson. Despite Cleveland’s offensive struggles, he remained in the backup role after halftime Sunday.

The former fifth-round pick started Cleveland’s final seven games as a rookie, going 3-4. He finished the season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 56.6% of his passes. Those results left Sanders with plenty to prove as he entered his second season.

Monken acknowledged how close the competition had been when he selected Watson in August. He credited Sanders with narrowing the gap during the offseason and emphasized that the younger quarterback’s development would continue even while Watson handled the starting role.

Sanders’ limited playing time has offered little opportunity to judge that progress. But Watson’s uneven production has kept the argument for another look at Sanders alive.

Cleveland faces the struggling Tennessee Titans next week. It could be a prime spot for a quarterback change.

Browns Face More Questions at Quarterback

Monken’s original explanation for starting Watson centered on the offense’s ability to function.

“Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points,” Monken said when announcing the decision on August 24.

That standard makes Cleveland’s recent struggles particularly difficult to overlook. Protection breakdowns and an ineffective running game have contributed to the offensive problems, but Watson has struggled to provide consistent answers through the air.

The Browns have additional decisions looming in their quarterback room. Dillon Gabriel remained unavailable against Baltimore as he worked toward a return from injured reserve.

Rookie Taylen Green was inactive and designated as the emergency third quarterback against the Ravens, leaving Sanders as Watson’s only available replacement.

Monken’s decision to stay with Watson after halftime kept the depth chart intact for now. Whether he maintains that approach against Tennessee remains a question.