Browns QB Deshaun Watson Put on Notice Ahead of Week 6

Deshaun Watson has helped the Cleveland Browns get to 3-2, but another ugly outing could renew the push to put Shedeur Sanders under center.

Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber put that possibility on the table ahead of Cleveland’s Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show host believes the Browns should be willing to reconsider their starter if Watson struggles again.

“If he’s terrible in this game, I would think about going to Shedeur Sanders for game seven,” Gerstenhaber said.

Watson has completed 64.2% of his passes for 1,010 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions through five starts. Those numbers are respectable, but Cleveland has yet to get steady production from its passing game.

Watson delivered his strongest outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 268 yards in a 27-24 victory. He also directed his third consecutive late go-ahead drive, helping the Browns extend their winning streak to three games.

That progress stalled against the New York Jets. Watson completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in the rain while taking eight sacks in a 17-12 loss. Cleveland finished with a season-low 198 net yards.

Protection breakdowns and a struggling running game have contributed to the offensive problems. Watson has supplied some timely plays, but he has not consistently been the catalyst Cleveland needs at quarterback. The Ravens game offers another chance to change that.

Shedeur Sanders Remains in Backup Role Amid Trade Speculation

Sanders has remained Watson’s backup, with little opportunity to show how much he has improved in his second season. His only pass came during a brief relief appearance, resulting in a completion for no gain.

The former fifth-round pick made seven starts as a rookie, going 3-4. He finished with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 56.6% of his throws across eight total appearances.

Sanders drew attention away from the field this week by hiring Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports. He previously navigated the draft and the beginning of his NFL career without an agent.

The timing fueled speculation that Sanders could be positioning himself for a trade. However, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns want to keep Sanders and cautioned against assuming his new agent signals an effort to leave.

“I know that the Browns don’t want to trade him. He’s next in line — next man up,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan.

Browns Face Another Quarterback Decision With Dillon Gabriel

The Browns also have a decision to make regarding Dillon Gabriel, who returned to practice last week after opening the season on injured reserve with a back injury.

Cleveland opened Gabriel’s 21-day practice window on October 6, but he has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster. He practiced fully ahead of the Jets game and was still ruled out, allowing the Browns to keep evaluating him without immediately using an active roster spot.

Rookie Taylen Green remains on the roster behind Watson and Sanders. Activating Gabriel while retaining all three would leave Cleveland carrying four quarterbacks, taking a spot that could otherwise provide depth at another position.

Moving Green to the practice squad would require exposing him to waivers, giving another team a chance to claim the rookie.

For now, Cleveland can continue working with Gabriel in practice. Before his return window closes, the Browns must activate him or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.