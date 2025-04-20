Browns Top Trade Destination for 2,300-Yard RB as Nick Chubb Successor

The Nick Chubb era of the Cleveland Browns offense appears likely over, and running back doesn’t figure to be a high priority on the franchise’s substantial list of critical needs heading into the NFL draft.

As such, once the draft dust settles at the end of next week, Cleveland figures to be a reasonable bet to enter the trade market as a player for a serviceable running back in 2025. Jerome Ford is the current starter on the Browns’ depth chart, followed by Pierre Strong Jr. in the RB2 spot.

Cleveland needs a drastic turnaround from its three-win 2024 campaign if general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski hope to cement their future job security, which means a splash in the offensive backfield isn’t out of the question.

Enter New York Jets running back Breece Hall, whom Sterling Xie of Pro Football & Sports Network named on Friday, April 18, as that franchise’s most likely post-draft trade chip.

“Entering the last year of his rookie deal, Breece Hall’s future with the Jets is uncertain after New York added a pair of rookie running backs in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis,” Xie wrote, noting the Browns as top candidates to deal for Hall along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. “Kansas City had the lowest explosive run rate (4.7%) from its running backs in 2024 and desperately needs to provide Patrick Mahomes more margin for error. The Browns and Raiders also ranked in the bottom four in percent of running back carries that gained 10+ yards last season.”

Breece Hall Has Proven Reliable, Solid Producer After ACL Injury During Rookie Year

Hall is a former second-round pick who has played three seasons in the NFL.

He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022, producing nearly 500 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns in just seven games, including two starts, before suffering a torn ACL.

Hall has proven himself durable over the past two campaigns, playing in 33 of a possible 34 games and starting 32 of those. He has produced 994 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and 876 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry), respectively, adding 5 rushing TDs in each campaign. In total, Hall has amassed more than 2.300 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground since joining the league.

The running back has also amassed 152 catches for 1,292 yards and 8 scores. Furthermore, he has not been helped as a rusher or a receiver by the Jets’ inconsistent quarterback play over the past two seasons.

Breece Hall Could Offer Browns Opportunity at Affordable Extension

Hall, who will play next season at 24 years old, has just one year remaining on his $9 million rookie contract and carries a base salary of just $3.4 million in 2025.

First, that means he would be a relatively affordable player for the cash-strapped Browns next season. Second, Hall’s promise currently outweighs his production, which could allow Cleveland to ink the running back to a favorable contract extension upon the execution of a trade.

Hall has put up decent numbers despite being part of an abysmal offense that took snaps away from him last season in favor of a couple of new faces in the running back room. He still projects to have more than a half decade of healthy and productive years ahead of him, and one can make a strong argument that he has yet to reach his ceiling.

Spotrac projects Hall’s market value at $28 million over a new four-year deal, which could prove a steal for the Browns if he stays healthy and finds a home in Cleveland.