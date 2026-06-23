Ex-Pro Bowler Puts Shedeur Sanders on Notice in Browns QB Battle

Deshaun Watson has not been officially named the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, but Chad Johnson believes the decision has already been made.

Johnson, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver, offered a blunt read on the Browns’ quarterback situation and made it clear that he views Watson as the team’s Week 1 starter. But he also put a timeline on how long that leash could be if things go sideways.

“Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. It is his job to lose. He has six weeks — listen to me now — to make sure that team is playing above or better than the expectations are,” Johnson said on Nightcap. “If he’s not, Shedeur Sanders will fall in line, coming in as the backup, and be the starter for the remainder of the season.”

It was a notable statement from Johnson, who has become more plugged into Browns chatter than the average former player. What’s notable is that Johnson has also been seen around Browns top receiver Jerry Jeudy, who would have as good a feel as anyone for how Cleveland’s quarterback situation is being viewed inside the offense.

Jeudy is Cleveland’s top receiver and one of the players most directly impacted by the decision. He has worked out with Watson away from the facility and has been impressed with the former Pro Bowler.

“Oh, he looks a lot more confident, a lot more comfortable just having those days, giving him time to prepare himself mentally and physically. He’s a lot better for sure,” Jeudy said.

Shedeur Sanders Trade Chatter Adds New Layer to Browns QB Race

The Browns have spent much of the offseason framing the quarterback competition as a two-horse race between Watson and Sanders. At the end of minicamp, the two appear to be neck-and-neck, with the competition set to continue in training camp. Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are also in the room and trying to carve out roles.

However, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland recently said there have been calls about Sanders and suggested he does not believe the Browns will take four quarterbacks into training camp in July.

“There are talks, ongoing calls, about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said. “The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy. That’s my opinion. I’m sure they’ll say, ‘what are you talking about. He’s in a quarterback battle.’ I’m going to say right now for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. I don’t. Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made. I think it’s in the best interest of both parties here.”

Even if Watson is named the starter, he is far from a sure thing. His injury history since arriving in Cleveland is impossible to ignore. Watson missed all of last season while recovering from two Achilles surgeries, adding another major setback to a Browns tenure that has already been defined by stops and starts. Watson also had shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season early.

Trading Sanders — especially after giving him a large chunk of the offseason reps — would be a significant gamble for Cleveland.

Browns Still Need Deshaun Watson to Justify Massive Investment

Cleveland made the blockbuster trade for Watson in 2022 and handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal. It’s a move that still hangs over the franchise. Watson is entering the final year of that contract and this is likely his last chance to prove he can still be a quality NFL starter.

General manager Andrew Berry was recently asked on 92.3 The Fan if he could see a scenario where Watson remains Cleveland’s quarterback beyond this season and gets another deal. Berry did not shut it down but was typically cautious with his response.

“I think everything is on the table,” Berry said. “I think it would be silly to go into a season saying, ‘Something absolutely can or cannot happen.’

“You have to be open-minded and flexible. I wouldn’t rule out anything.”

That does not mean Watson has a clear path to staying in Cleveland. It only means the Browns are leaving themselves room to react if he wins the job and plays well. Watson has started just 19 games for the Browns since the trade.