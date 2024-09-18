Browns Get Bad News on Pro Bowler Ahead of Week 3

The Cleveland Browns offense won’t be at full strength again on Sunday against the New York Giants, with tight end David Njoku expected to miss his second straight game.

Njoku suffered an ankle injury in the team’s opener and could not go against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His return is not expected this week, with the Giants coming to town.

“I would say he’s unlikely this week,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday.

Jordan Akins filled in for Njoku as the starter against Jacksonville but notched just one catch for 10 yards.

Njoku is coming off his best season as a pro. He led the Browns with 81 receptions last season and found the end zone six times. Cleveland hasn’t placed Njoku on injured reserve, so a return is likely either next week against the Las Vegas Raiders or the following week when the Browns take on the Washington Commanders.

Njoku has posted to social media over the last week, revving up speculation that he’d try to return.

“Chop Wood,” Njoku wrote in a post. “We stayin in motion.”

Browns Have Other Concerning Injuries, Including Denzel Ward

Another Pro Bowler on the mend is cornerback Denzel Ward. He played against Jacksonville but was limited to just 11 snaps with a shoulder injury.

“You know, each injury is different,” Stefanski said of Ward. “We’ll continue to work with every guy and rehab and I think injuries get better with rest and with time, and I think this is no different.”

Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He’s earned three Pro Bowl nods, has 15 interceptions on his resume and routinely goes against opponents’ top receivers. He’ll be needed against standout Giants rookie Malik Nabers.

Ward’s availability has been an issue throughout his career. He’s has never played a full season and missed four games last year. He signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Browns in 2022.

If Ward is limited, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome will see more work. Second-year cornerback Cameron Mitchell will also be in the mix a little more.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Hobbled by Foot Injury

Myles Garrett is yet another key piece of the roster that is not at 100%. Garrett — the reigning Defensive Player of the Year — is battling a foot injury. He’s recorded a sack in both of the Browns’ games this season.

“Didn’t feel great,” Garrett said after Sunday’s game. “Been battling it and there were some ups and downs with it. Sometimes it felt a little bit better, sometimes it felt a bit worse, but it’s part of the game.”

Playing through injury is nothing new for Garrett, who battled a shoulder injury for a chunk of last season.

“There’s a lot of guys that are playing through a ton of things and Myles is no different,” Stefanski said. “He’s done that in his career when I’ve been with him. He plays through things, and he’ll just continue to get better and treat the injury.”

Garrett has collected double-digit sacks for six straight seasons, including 14 a year ago.