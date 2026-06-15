Deion Sanders Gets Brutally Honest on Browns’ Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson Battle

The Cleveland Browns have been busy this offseason. And yet, for all the moves they have made, they still don’t have a clear-cut answer at the quarterback position. As a result, it seems like the team will be pitting Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders against each other to see which guy is most prepared to line up under center come Week 1.

This impending position battle has already drawn quite a bit of attention, as both Sanders and Watson are somewhat controversial figures in the NFL right now. In Sanders’ camp, his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is used to seeing his son at the center of attention from the national media, and he kept it real when discussing Shedeur’s approach in his upcoming battle with Watson.

Deion Sanders Dishes on Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson Quarterback Battle

Shedeur turned heads before he even entered the pros after he went from being billed a first-round prospect to falling all the way to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft. After sitting behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel to start the season, Shedeur ended up finding his way under center, and he somehow earned a Pro Bowl selection, even though his numbers weren’t all that impressive (120/212, 1,400 YDS, 7 TD, 10 INT).

At this point, it seems like Shedeur has passed Gabriel on the quarterback depth chart. However, he’s going to face some unexpected competition from Watson, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2024 after he missed the entire 2025 campaign with a re-ruptured Achilles tendon. Even when he has played for Cleveland, though, Watson has been a major disappointment, which is why some folks are confused about the team’s decision to give him another shot under center.

Unsurprisingly, the Sanders camp doesn’t love the idea of Shedeur having to compete with Watson for the starting job, but that’s just how things are going to go for him in the pros, it seems. His father, Deion, is well aware that the odds are going to continue to be stacked against Shedeur, but he’s confident that he will deliver the goods for the Browns.

“He’s gonna face haters like he’s always had. He’s not gonna face anything new that he hasn’t faced in the entirety of his life,” Deion admitted in an interview with ClutchPoints. “He’s always been up against the eight ball. He’s always been really undervalued, not really appreciated like he should, and he always comes through. He likes when odds are stacked up against him.”

Who Will Be the Browns’ Week 1 Quarterback?

Heading into training camp, this appears to be one of the more open position battles across the entire league. It’s tough to pick out a clear frontrunner, as Watson has Pro Bowl upside, but he’s been horrific since arriving in Cleveland. Sanders, on the other hand, didn’t do much to win the job for himself last year, and while he has potential, too, it remains to be seen if he is capable of realizing it in this offense.

Based on head coach Todd Monken’s public comments, it seems like Watson has the inside track to at least start the season as the team’s leader on offense. Considering how many quarterbacks the Browns have cycled through in recent years, though, just because you win the starting job, it doesn’t mean you will be able to hold onto that gig all year long. As a result, it’s safe to say this team’s quarterback situation will be worth keeping tabs on all year long.