Browns Star Denzel Ward Breaks Silence After Latest Injury

Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward says he’s just “fine” after landing in concussion protocol.

Ward went in for a hit on wide receiver Elijah Moore during practice on Monday, August 12 and emerged shaken up. Ward was wearing a guardian cap during the play. On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Ward will miss some time and confirmed he was in concussion protocol.

Ward responded to a post poking fun at his concussion history. It included a clip from the movie “Radio” and said: “Denzel Ward and Jimmy Haslam, 2030.” It gave Ward a good laugh and the star cover man said he’s doing OK.

😂😂social media a cold place, this did make me laugh but yall foul for this.. I’ am just fine thank you 😂.

“Social media a cold place, this did make me laugh but yall foul for this. I’ am just fine thank you,” Ward said. “2024 Cleveland Browns about to be a special year. We coming!”

Browns CB Denzel Ward Has History of Concussions

The situation was concerning due to Ward’s history of concussions. He’s had four documented concussions since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2018.

Ward suffered a concussion in the Browns’ preseason finale last season but was able to return for the opener.

“I don’t think you can take any concussion lightly, but I’m good,” Ward said last September. “I feel great, ready to play the game. I take the necessary steps of healing up and doing the exercising and things that the doctors tell me. So I feel good, I’m out there, I’m ready to play, enjoy playing the game of football and I’m not too concerned. I’m good.”

Stefanski said the team did not have an update on Ward after Thursday’s practice. Ward signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Browns in 2022.

The Browns are also missing Greg Newsome, their nickel corner and the person who would fill in if Ward misses time. Newsome injured his hamstring during a workout away from the facility and recently had surgery. The Browns are hopeful he’ll be available for Week 1.

Browns CB Martin Emerson Shines in Ward’s Absence

Browns third-year cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is carrying more of the load with Newsome and Ward sidelined. He lined up against Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson during the Browns’ joint practices this week and more than held his own.

“Another great matchup,” Stefanski said. “M.J.’s really grown as a player over his time here. You see him taking steps each and every week he’s out here. So, to go up against a great premier guy in this league, to match up against him a ton, I think can only make him better.”

Jefferson also had some praise for Emerson after their clash.

“I mean, this is my first time really going up against him and seeing him up close,” Jefferson said, per cleveland.com. “So he’s definitely a tremendous corner and we’ve been going at it this whole entire joint practice, so it’s definitely work on both sides.”

The Browns open the regular season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. The team hopes that Ward and Newsome will be available to join Emerson in coverage.