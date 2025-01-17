Denzel Ward Sends Message to Browns Front Office on QB Situation

Hi, Subscriber

The Cleveland Browns’ path to a turnaround next season hinges on addressing their quarterback situation, which Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward underscored in a statement earlier this week.

The Browns have made secret that their top priority this offseason will be landing a capable starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson re-injured his ruptured Achilles, requiring a second surgery and putting his entire 2025 season at risk.

But even before the injury, the Browns were expected to explore options to replace Watson, who has struggled mightily since being traded to Cleveland. Since joining the team in 2022, Watson started in 21 games. He’s completed 60.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Watson has likely played his final snap in a Browns uniform and has started just 19 games.

Ward has been a key part of the Browns’ defense and wants to see the front office address the quarterback situation in a real way this offseason.

“I think we need a great quarterback. The NFL starts with that quarterback position. Once you get that, the rest of the team will follow,” Ward told TMZ.

Browns Stars Feel Good About Direction of Team

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 campaign, which was wildly disappointing compared to preseason expectations. However, Myles Garrett feels good about the team moving forward, which wasn’t always the case.

“I’ve talked to [general manager Andrew Berry],” Garrett said on the lastest episode of “Hard Knocks” on HBO. “How we gonna make the most of all the talent that is here? We’re closer than some may think we are.”

Like Ward, Garrett made a very public statement on the team’s future near the end of the season, prompting trade rumors.

“First of all I want to win, and want the Browns to be able to put me and us in a position to win,” Garrett told reporters on Dec. 20. “I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now. And I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate, illustrate that for me so that can be something I can see in the near future. Because that’s all we want to do.”

Browns Will Have Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

The move for Watson has been a bust, but there’s hope for the Browns. Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. They could select one of the top passers — like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward — or opt for a veteran passer.

Veteran names linked to the Browns have been Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers. Considering their age and recent play, both could likely come on the cheaper side.

The Browns also changed up their staff this offseason, firing Ken Dorsey and promoting Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator. Watson never found success in Cleveland, but other quarterbacks like Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, and even Jameis Winston have. With Watson out of the picture, the Browns may revert to the wide zone scheme that has been successful with Stefanski at the helm.

The Browns finished near the bottom of the league last season in points (15.2) and yards per game (300.8). Flipping that around will all start with the quarterback position.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

