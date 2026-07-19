Browns Sent Blunt Message on Starting Deshaun Watson Over Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have reasons to be encouraged by Deshaun Watson’s return, but that does not necessarily make starting him the best move for the organization.

Watson entered the offseason healthy and quickly established himself as the leading candidate to reclaim the job. However, Shedeur Sanders’ progress has prevented the Browns from making an early decision.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes Watson may still hold a slight advantage heading into training camp. But he also questioned what Cleveland would gain by turning the offense back over to the veteran.

“Week 1, boy, I’d flip a coin. I’m gonna say probably Deshaun Watson, but I believe Shedeur Sanders has the opportunity to win the job in camp,” Graziano said on “Get Up.” “It’s a brand new coaching staff. At the beginning, they were very excited to see Deshaun Watson healthy, which he has not been for a while. When their offseason began, I think that’s probably where they were leaning.

“Shedeur Sanders, to my understanding, has performed well throughout the offseason and made it, at least, a question mark. For me, I don’t know what’s gained by Deshaun Watson starting games for you this year if you’re the Browns.”

Browns Face Difficult Decision With Deshaun Watson

Watson winning the job would give the Browns a more experienced option to open the season, which begins with two road games. Watson is entering the final year of his contract and has appeared in only 19 games since joining the Browns in 2022. Even a successful season would leave Cleveland facing another quarterback decision in 2027.

Sanders’ rookie season was uneven, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, the second-year quarterback also gained valuable experience during seven starts and showed enough progress during offseason practices to close the gap on Watson.

Giving Sanders the job may not guarantee better results, but it would give the Browns an extended opportunity to evaluate whether he can become part of their future.

If Sanders performs well and helps the Browns win, the team could enter next offseason with more clarity at the most important position on the roster. And his fifth-round rookie contract would give the Browns something to build around.

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson Working Together

Watson and Sanders recently participated in a joint workout in Florida with several Browns offensive players. Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Dylan Sampson were among those in attendance.

It delivered on a promise Sanders made during mandatory minicamp to not divide the offense.

“I think we’re a team. If one of us choose to do something, we’re all gonna do it together. It’s not no individual thing. That’s the thing, the quarterback room, we all connected, we all cool,” Sanders said. “We all communicate. It’s nobody single, individual idea because that creates separation… we all a team. We all gonna come as one, we all gonna get together as one team, and get things done.”

The Browns will continue rotating Watson and Sanders when training camp begins.