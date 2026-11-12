Deshaun Watson Responds to Steelers Rival’s Taunts

Jaquan Brisker had plenty to say about Deshaun Watson after their last meeting. None of it came directly to the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

As Watson prepared to return from a concussion, he was asked Wednesday whether the Pittsburgh Steelers safety had reached out to check on him or apologize for mocking him after a hit that cost him time.

“No, I didn’t hear anything. No,” Watson said.

Brisker took aim at Watson after Pittsburgh’s 27-6 victory, complaining about the roughing-the-passer penalty on Cleveland’s opening possession and accusing the quarterback of seeking sympathy.

“He had his binky today, so they threw it out there,” Brisker said.

Watson said he had not even known about the comments before being asked. He characterized the exchange as rivalry talk and pointed to his return to the game after the evaluation.

“I didn’t even know he said that. I mean, of course, you know, Pittsburgh, rivalry game, talking,” Watson said. “It is what it is. I got back up, I got back in the game, so it is what it is.”

The NFL had a more expensive response. Brisker was fined $17,911 for the hit, which the league classified as a blow to a quarterback’s head or neck.

Brisker Hit Was Start of Difficult Day for Watson

Watson was trying to complete a third-down pass when Brisker delivered the high hit with 13:37 remaining in the first quarter.

The flag gave Cleveland a fresh set of downs. Watson headed to the medical tent, and Shedeur Sanders finished the possession, completing both of his passes for two yards.

Watson returned for the next series, but Pittsburgh kept getting to him. The Steelers recorded eight sacks, and Cleveland failed to score a touchdown despite Watson finishing with 324 passing yards. The Browns managed just 34 yards on the ground.

Brisker defended his technique afterward, saying he didn’t expect a fine and had made contact with his chest. The league’s review still resulted in a fine.

Watson’s medical situation also changed after he left Pittsburgh. According to the Browns, he passed evaluations during the game, afterward and Monday morning. He began experiencing symptoms Monday night and reported them Tuesday morning, prompting his placement in concussion protocol.

He then missed practice all week before returning for limited work Friday. Watson cleared the protocol Saturday, but the missed preparation left Cleveland with another decision to make.

Deshaun Watson Returns With Browns Trying to End Losing Streak

The Browns kept Watson inactive against New Orleans, giving Sanders his first start of the season after he handled the first-team reps.

Sanders threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 23-22 overtime loss. His touchdown passes to KC Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. helped Cleveland recover from a slow start before a failed two-point conversion ended its comeback bid.

Todd Monken confirmed Wednesday that Watson would start against Houston. Cleveland went 5-3 with Watson before the Saints loss dropped it to 5-4.

The protection faces another challenge against a Texans front featuring Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and former Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Watson has already taken 33 sacks in eight appearances this season.

The Browns host Houston on Sunday before their bye, looking to avoid a third consecutive loss and a drop to .500.